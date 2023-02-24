Anyone receiving a permit or license from the city of Pulaski should know the municipal, state and federal laws that apply to the activities for which they have been permitted or licensed.
That is the explanation of a clarification resolution the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed during last week’s regular meeting.
The Feb. 14 meeting was presented live, and remains available to view, on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Alderman Ricky Keith read the resolution, which in-part states, “The issuance of any permits or license by the city does not in any way disregard or nullify any existing municipal, state and federal statutes, codes and regulations; and be it further resolved that this resolution be added as an addendum to all current permits and licenses and as an addition to all future permits and licenses.”
“Any given situation where the city issues a permit or a license, all state and federal existing laws apply,” Keith said. “It is incumbent on the applicant to research and know the applicable municipal, state and federal laws.”
Keith used housing codes as an example, but stressed that the resolution would be applicable for every permit and license the city issues.
The resolution passed 6-1 with Alderman Pat Miles voting no.
The city council has transferred property to the Giles County Industrial Development Board to handle the sale of the property as provided under state law.
The property is north of the Pulaski Industrial Park, behind the remains of the old Oakwood Homes plant.
The city has been approached by a group wishing to purchase the land, which is mostly in the 100-year flood plain, according to discussion.
The state allows the IDB to negotiate and sell the property to a particular buyer, where the city would be required to sell the property under sealed bids or at public auction.
The IDB will reimburse the money back to the city when the sale is finalized.
Harrison said the property is approximately 60 acres.
The IDB met later last week, accepted the property and approved the sale at a price of $7,000 per acre.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next regular session is set for noon Tuesday, Feb. 28, at City Hall. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Items on the agenda for the Feb. 28 meeting include:
• Consider a date change for the UT Southern Cross Country 5k parade permit to April 15.
• Consider a route addition to the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition parade permit for June 3.
• Consider a parade permit, special event permit and temporary beer permit for Main Street/Sundrop Fest for June 10.
• Consider an event permit and temporary beer permit from the Giles County Chamber for April 8.
In other business during last week’s regular meeting, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen:
• Approved a parade permit for Saturday, April 1, for the University of Tennessee Southern Cross Country team’s 5k from 6:45-9:45 a.m.
• Approved a parade permit for Saturday, April 8, for the Rescue Tails Dog Rescue 5k from 7:30 a.m.-noon and for Main Street’s Saturday on the Square event from 5-10 p.m.
• Referred bids received for cascading breathing apparatus for the Fire Department to Harrison and new Pulaski Fire Chief Jamie Ayres to review and award.
• Referred bids received for city paving to Harrison and the Street Department to review and award.
• Approved swapping land with Integrity and rezoning the pieces of property being swapped. A public hearing will be held at the Feb. 28 city council meeting at 12:05 p.m.
