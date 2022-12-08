Pulaski Electric System employees will receive a 5 percent cost of living pay increase in 2023.
The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors (Power Board) approved the cost of living increase at its monthly meeting last week.
According to PES CFO Bobby Jones, the “12 months ending in October, the consumer price index went up 7.7 percent and food and energy went up more than that.”
“Social security has already announced an 8.7 percent increase effective Jan. 1, the City of Pulaski employees received a 5 percent increase in July — they are on a different pay cycle year than we are,” Jones said.
The discussion about the percentage of employee raises included that a bonus does not affect the financials the same as a raise which is ongoing.
“I’m on both sides of this all the time,” Board Member Pat Ford said, adding that its essential to look at the comparisons. “People are the greatest asset that you have.” “Absolutely, hands down, my opinion that is the greatest asset that you have, and I think you’ve got to pay them. You’ve got to pay them well to keep them in the environment that we are in.”
Ford said he “was leaning toward the 5 percent.”
Information provided to the board included that the 5 percent raise for PES employees would cost PES $46,000, a 4 percent raise would cost $23,000 and a 6 percent raise would cost $69,000.
“We just want to stay in a good place,” PES CEO Scott Newton said, adding that he thought Ford’s recommendation would do that.
Farewell to Ford
With J.J. Brindley taking over as mayor of Pulaski, he will also take over Pat Ford’s seat on the power board in December.
Ford received salutations from the board.
PES Power Board Chairman Marcus Houston thanked Ford for his time on the board.
“You were committed, came prepared, asked questions,” Houston said. “We will miss you being on this board. You will not be forgotten.”
Ford said he appreciates how the others served on the board as well, and he is going to miss it, but is not going anywhere.
“I know it’s in good hands,” Ford said. “I’m proud of that. I feel like I’m kind of walking away with it being a lot better than it was when I found it. I sure am going to miss it.”
In other business during its meeting Nov. 15, the Power Board:
• Heard employees pay 25 percent of their insurance but those in the family plan have only been paying 17.3 percent.
Newton said he was told at one point the board had made a decision to cap the family plan.
Board members who had been serving for many years said they did not remember ever doing that.
The board approved letting PES increase the percentage of the family plan over three years at its discretion until it reaches the 25 percent that other employees have been paying.
Some of the discussion included inflation during this time, it not being fair to other employees and how it has been a tremendous advantage to those in the family plan over the years.
• Approved a bid for the shed at the pole yard to Richland LLC, who was the lowest of four bidders at $99,552.
• Approved appointing Adam Reeves as the agent of record for health insurance plans.
Newton said Reeves was the only one to complete and turn in the form by the deadline.
• Approved the Data Back-Up and Recovery Policy.
• Approved the Aid-to-Construction Policy for both the electric service and the fiber expansion.
• Approved an insurance proposal for Cigna 2023 level funded medical, dental and vision.
• Heard the City of Pulaski had approved the PILOT request for PES’s broadband expansion.
• Heard the audit was completed and available to the board.
