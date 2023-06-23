PES Logo

A budget for 2023-24 that involves multiple electric and broadband projects over the next year, and more, has been reviewed by the Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors.

The 2023-24 fiscal year budget begins July 1, and for the remainder of 2023 no rate increase is expected. The Power Board, in fact, reviewed and will consider the budget without a rate increase. However, multiple factors are anticipated going into 2024 that are expected to require a rate increase before the end of 2023-24 fiscal year.

