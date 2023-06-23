A budget for 2023-24 that involves multiple electric and broadband projects over the next year, and more, has been reviewed by the Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors.
The 2023-24 fiscal year budget begins July 1, and for the remainder of 2023 no rate increase is expected. The Power Board, in fact, reviewed and will consider the budget without a rate increase. However, multiple factors are anticipated going into 2024 that are expected to require a rate increase before the end of 2023-24 fiscal year.
Highlights from the PES and Energize 2023-24 budgets include:
• Revenues budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year are projected at $48 million with 75 percent of those revenues paying to buy electricity, leaving a variable margin of $14.1 million. PES covers its operating costs, wages and benefits, equipment repair and capital investments from this variable margin.
• The budget includes a 5 percent cost of living pay adjustment for PES’s 63 full-time employees.
• Electric operations and maintenance is expected to increase 6.2 percent ($317,000) more than the current fiscal year. Most of that increase is labor and benefits ($242,000).
• The capital budget for electric and broadband is projected at $14.5 million, including just over half a million dollars in vehicle purchases and $10.4 million in plant additions (substations and line upgrades) and $3.6 million in fiber expansion.
• By the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year PES Energize is expected to have completed approximately half of its fiber expansion.
• Data revenue is projected to continue to grow with in-house fiber expansion and grant fiber expansion projects.
PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said by the end of June 2024, PES is projected to have approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand, which equates to 38 days of operating expenses. He added that TVA requires that cash on hand be 45 days or above.
Due to this, Jones said he anticipates the need for a bond issue and electric rate increase in early 2024, which is not included in the budget at this time.
PES CEO Scott Newton said the increase would probably be in the area of $2-$3 per customer, adding that the rate increase will basically offset the loss of a TVA pandemic relief credit and some fuel adjustment increases.
Jones said the bond issue and rate increase will solve the cash flow problem anticipated in the first half of 2024.
Ten months into fiscal year 2022-23, year-to-date revenues for the electric division are favorable to budgeted amounts, and the cost of power purchased is close to budgeted amounts. Margin year-to-date is $711,000 more than budgeted.
The broadband division financial report is showing the effects of shutting down cable with revenues almost $80,000 unfavorable to projections. Cable television programming service, however, is $94,000 behind budget, meaning that growth in data revenues was able to pick up some of the loss in cable revenues and the margin improves without cable.
Year-to-date broadband’s reinvested earnings are favorable to budget projections as is the cash flow surplus.
In other business during its May meeting, the Power Board:
• Approved changes to policies 2-20 and 2-13 and approved deletion of Policy 2-21.
• Approved a contract with Affordable Tree / Tree-Pro for right-of-way clearing.
• Approved Delta Services for make ready labor on fiber phases two and three.
• Approved a labor bid for nine poles and a switch near the Elkton Substation.
• Approved Delta Services for three projects as part of PES’s capital improvement plan. The projects include upgrades along Highway 64 East and Indian Creek; a Mines Road project that allows PES to tie its Lead Supply Substation in Industrial Park to Rose Hill, McKibbon Lane or Highway 31 North; and the Cedar Lane Tie Circuit project that ties into McKibbon Lane substation.
• Approved an annual resolution requesting unclaimed property and funds from the state.
• Heard from Newton that a local company is seeking to lease space for its IT business. Newton will bring back to the board for approval if the company wants to use space at PES Energize.
• Heard from Newton that the trunk line on the fiber expansion on Aymett Ridge is near completion. The Oak Grove expansion will be put on hold for a month to complete a project that is time sensitive.
• Newton told the board pole replacement on Mill Street in Pulaski is complete and new traffic lights at the intersection of Mill and Poplar streets is complete, including Pulaski’s first flashing yellow light.
The Power Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 4 p.m. in the board room at PES’s main office on South First Street in Pulaski. The budget is expected to be considered for a vote at the meeting.
