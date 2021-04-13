With the late March resignation of CEO Richard Kelley, the Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors has decided how it will proceed in finding a new CEO and determining who will lead PES until a new CEO is found.
Kelley, who has been with PES for 15 years and CEO for the past four years, has accepted a job with Columbia Power and Water.
“This was a hard decision for me,” Kelley is quoted as saying on pesenergize.com. “I have grown up in this company and love my PES family, but I am excited about the new opportunity and very confident in the PES staff to continue to do great work.”
In a special meeting last week, the PES Board of Directors made a couple of decisions concerning PES’s future.
First, board member Scott Newton will take a leave of absence from the Power Board and serve as acting CEO as the board seeks a permanent replacement for Kelley. Newton’s first day in this capacity was April 12. The decision to appoint Newton as acting CEO was approved by a vote of 3-0-1 with Newton abstaining and board member Neal Bass absent. The terms of Newton’s employment were also negotiated based on a minimum of 32 hours worked per week. The terms are similar to those used by the PES Power Board to hire an interim CEO in 2012.
Newton said his goal as acting CEO is to lean on the expertise of PES upper management while evaluating and working to improve company processes for the new CEO.
As for the process of finding a permanent CEO, the Power Board chose to go with the same process as 2016 when Kelley was hired, using online resources as well as the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and the American Public Power Association publications to advertise for candidates, then set up criteria by which to evaluate candidates.
The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the Henry Sims Boardroom on the second floor of the PES main office in Pulaski. Its next meeting will be April 26.
