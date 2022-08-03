Video services through PES Energize have been troublesome for both Pulaski Electric System employees and its customers.
Video services through PES Energize have been troublesome for both Pulaski Electric System employees and its customers.
The struggles have been ongoing and leave the PES Board of Directors considering its future with these services.
Problems have recently included complete outages and buffering and recorded issues as well, PES CEO Scott Newton said during the Power Board meeting last week.
“So, to answer your question, it’s still not going well,” Newton said, adding that “we’re in pretty much daily correspondence with all of them — four different companies — to try to make this thing run together.”
The board discussed the frustrations for both the employees and customers who are dealing with these problems.
Board Member Pat Ford asked when the board should make the decision to end those services.
Newton said that “January of 2024 is our contract out date…,” but PES “could exit sooner.”
Originally, the amount quoted to do that was $200,000, but it goes down each month, he said, adding that there could possibly be a reduction to that amount due to bad service.
The board asked Newton to research getting out of that contract sooner.
“My thing has always been… the very first thing we say is reliable, and we’ve definitely not been reliable,” Ford said.
Financial Report
The board heard the PES financial reports for June, which was the last month for the fiscal year.
Electric revenue was favorable to the budget by $600,000 for the month. The cost to purchase power was over budget by 25.7 percent.
“As all of you know, the month of June was extremely hot — setting records,” Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said.
The margin was unfavorable to budget projections, O&M was $31,592 over budget and there was a cash flow deficit for June.
Year-to-date revenue was favorable by 8.8 percent, margin was $969,540 favorable to budget for the year so far, O&M was favorable at $270,122, capital was $253,825 overbudget and cash flow surplus was favorable at $1,166,076 year-to-date.
Jones said revenue was favorable to budget 10 out of 12 of those months.
Broadband revenue was favorable to budget by $24,424 and O&M was 27 percent over budget.
O&M related expenses were incurred for the Tennessee Broadband Grant application that PES will not be receiving, Jones said, adding that those funds will not be recovered and had to be expensed.
The year-to-date revenue was favorable by $244,365 and cash flow surplus was $580,169 favorable.
Jones said revenue should continue to grow as data continues to increase and video declines.
In other business during its meeting July 26, the board:
• Heard a presentation from Rate Consultant Chris Mitchell.
• Heard PES is not a finalist for the Tennessee Broadband Grant.
• Discussed having a board work session when new members will be joining the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
• Heard PES plans to join Seven States in its middle mile project for a NTIA grant.
• Approved fiber requisitions for Aymett Ridge, Rambling Ridge and Poling Drive.
Newton said the price would be $40,000 less to group the order.
