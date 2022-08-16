Former Pulaski Electric System (PES) customer service representative (CSR) Jenna Coleman has been indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office concluded she had misappropriated $37,845.97.
“On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released their investigative report into the allegation of malfeasance related to Pulaski Electric System,” PES CEO Scott Newton said. “The investigation resulted in an indictment of a former employee.”
“In February 2020, the executive staff was informed of the possible misappropriation of receipts,” he said. “Immediately an internal investigation began and the employee in question was relieved of her duties as a customer service representative.”
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, “Coleman’s job responsibilities included collecting payments from customers for their electric, phone, internet and cable services.”
“Investigators determined that Coleman misappropriated $37,845.97 from March 2019 until her employment was terminated in February 2020,” the comptroller’s press release stated. “Coleman collected cash payments from customers, entered the payments into the accounting system, and then reversed those same payments, which allowed her to take the cash for her personal use.
“Coleman used a lapping scheme to replace the money in customers’ accounts with collections she received on subsequent days.”
The release detailed that Coleman “made unauthorized adjustments to 188 customer accounts to conceal her removal of customers’ payments.”
According to the comptroller’s investigative report, “Coleman held customer funds for personal use for as many as 35 days before redepositing funds into the customers’ accounts.”
“The reapplied amounts included 91 accounts that incurred late fees, three accounts where the redeposited amount was more than the reversed amount and one account where the redeposited amount was less than the reversed amount,” Comptroller Jason E. Mumpower stated in the report. “Coleman also deleted three late fee penalties and three disconnect fees to accounts, without explanation, to conceal her actions from detection.”
“Coleman’s scheme was discovered when another CSR observed a customer’s name on the delinquent payment report even though the CSR saw this customer pay their bill the week prior,” he stated. “When the CSR looked at the customer’s account, the CSR noticed that Coleman had reversed the payment.”
“The CSR contacted the customer about the payment to see if the customer had canceled the payment,” as stated in Mumpower’s report. “The customer had not canceled the payment and brought their receipt to PES showing proof of the payment.
“The matter was brought to the attention of the CSR supervisor and PES management, and that culminated in Coleman’s employment being terminated.”
As detailed in both the press release and the investigative report, 10 accounts totaling $1,715.21 had not been repaid when the misconduct was discovered and was deducted from Coleman’s final paycheck.
“Based upon this investigation, in July 2022, the [Giles] County Grand Jury indicted Jenna Coleman on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of computer crimes over $10,000 and one count of false entries in governmental records,” the press release stated.
The investigative report details the comptroller’s findings.
“Our investigation revealed deficiencies in internal controls and compliance, some of which enabled the former CSR to perpetuate her misappropriation scheme,” Mumpower stated, adding that the deficiencies included management failing to act on a reported cash drawer shortage, management failing to segregate incompatible duties, management failing to reconcile and count backup cash drawers, management failing to monitor reversed and void payment reports for unexplained payment reversals, management failing to act on a discrepancy in deposits and management failing to adequately document a cash count of Coleman’s cash drawer.
“During the internal investigation, PES identified internal control system issues that allowed the action to transpire and swiftly rectified those issues,” Newton said. “The unauthorized activity in all the affected customer accounts were reviewed and corrected.
“PES is committed to protecting our customers’ accounts and as such continue to monitor our processes and undergo yearly external audits.”
“We are encouraged that PES officials have indicated they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies,” Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Director of Communications John Dunn stated.
