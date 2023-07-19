Pulaski Electric System rates for electricity will increase by 3 percent in October following a recent vote by the system’s board of directors.
Based on the advice of an independent consultant that a rate increase will be necessary to continue to maintain and grow the system, the PES Board of Directors approved the 3 percent increase during its regular June meeting.
Consultant Chris Mitchell compared the retail rate and financial health of PES to similar size systems across the state. Most notable among his findings for PES is the loss of a TVA pandemic recovery credit of almost $600,000 and its impact on the system’s financial health going forward. Mitchell noted that PES has been using the TVA credit for the past three years to offset inflation and increased operations costs. With TVA scheduled to end the credit in September, adjusting the rate is the option left for PES to recover those revenues.
He went on to explain that PES’s customer number has grown slowly, which means over the years new revenue has stagnated. In the meantime, he added, average revenue per customer has decreased due to cost saving and efficiency efforts. Put together, those two numbers mean decreased total sales over time, despite the need to keep the system prepared to meet high demand for a few days each year.
In order to keep PES prepared for growth and maintain the system, Mitchell concluded that the board must consider matching the pandemic credit with a rate adjustment or the system will be going backward.
While PES is in a good cash position right now, Mitchell added that aggressive capital plans for the next several years would also deplete cash flow below TVA requirements without the rate increase. PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones confirmed that the 3 percent increase would give PES 45 days of cash on hand, which is within TVA standards.
Power Board member Neal Bass noted that PES has not raised rates since 2015, pointing to inflation and increased operations costs during that time.
It was estimated that the 3 percent increase would cost the average customer $4.15 more per month.
“I think it’s equitable to everybody,” Bass said. “It has to happen and may have to happen next year.”
The board, comprised of Chairman Marcus Houston, Sarah Reeves, J.B. Smith, Bass and Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley, approved the rate increase unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.