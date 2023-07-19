PES Logo

Pulaski Electric System rates for electricity will increase by 3 percent in October following a recent vote by the system’s board of directors.

Based on the advice of an independent consultant that a rate increase will be necessary to continue to maintain and grow the system, the PES Board of Directors approved the 3 percent increase during its regular June meeting.

