PES Energize is no longer in the cable business, but continues to grow its broadband internet customers.
As of 1:56 p.m. Monday, May 1, PES Energize’s cable service was discontinued.
The PES Board of Directors was informed at its April meeting that expansion projects currently underway are in various stages of completion.
In the Poling Drive and Timber Ridge areas, fiber is ready for customers to sign on with PES Energize.
On Rambling Ridge, trunk lines should be complete in the next couple of weeks.
Materials for expansion on Oak Grove Road are expected to begin arriving soon.
PES CEO Scott Newton told the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week that PES Energize has reached another record with 3,222 data customers.
Financials
March’s financial report marked the end of PES’s third quarter in the fiscal year. Over the first nine months, revenues were higher than expected by 15.5 percent and cash flow was favorable $3.18 million, partially due to reduced capital spending.
PES CFO Bobby Jones said, compared to last year, revenues are up for PES but margin remained basically the same, which he attributed to TVA’s fuel cost adjustment, which is a pass through cost for PES.
Broadband financials for March continue to reflect the loss of cable customers, but Energize margin continues to improve due to increasing data customers and reduced cable costs.
With budget discussions coming up, Jones provided the board with a detailed look at how spending projections are playing out for the year, noting that the current budget is “tracking pretty well to what we thought.”
The next Power Board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the PES main office.
In other business during its April meeting, the Power Board:
• Approved a bid for the purchase of a Giraffe quadtrack tree trimming device.
• Approved changes to Policy 2-10 Levelized Billing for Residential; Policy 2-30 OP Identity Theft; Policy 2-2 OP Meter Reading; and Policy POL 7.9.80 Dress Code.
• Approved a construction contract for the last component for the primary substation project bid.
• Received an update on self-funded employee insurance versus traditional health care. Three months into the plan, the self-funded model is encouraging and setting up for the potential to improve health care, bring down costs and lower deductibles.
