While PES Energize’s broadband financials are starting to reflect the loss of cable customers, the addition of broadband customers has reached record numbers for the local provider.
PES CEO Scott Newton told the Board of Directors last week that Energize reached a record of 3,200 data/broadband customers in March.
Newton noted that adding 70 new broadband customers in the newly expanded Flatrock area has helped offset the number of cable customers PES Energize has lost.
PES Energize is ending its cable television services effective May 1. Newton said PES Energize’s efforts to get ahead of the cable cut off has helped in retaining internet customers.
He noted that broadband service will be ready for new customers very soon in the Poling Drive area while Aymett Ridge is nearing the installation of fiber optic cable and materials, and equipment for the Oak Grove Road expansion should be arriving soon.
A clause in the state contract for broadband expansion grants that had concerned board members will remain in the contract, according to Power Board attorney Andy Hoover.
The clause sets a deadline for all work to be completed on the expansion projects covered by the grant or PES would be responsible for paying back the grant money to the tune of approximately $23 million.
Hoover said state officials have indicated they would not invoke the clause, but would not put that in writing nor would they remove the clause from the
“It is a staggering requirement,” he said.
Ultimately, the grant is necessary for PES to be able to expand to the areas planned in the broadband expansion project, and the clause is not expected to affect PES’s plans to accept the grant.
In other business during its March meeting, the PES Board of Directors:
• Heard CFO Bobby Jones’ report that PES Electric financials are in “pretty good shape after eight months,” while broadband is starting to show the effects of losing cable customers.
• Approved insurance coverage at a cost of $235,551 per year.
• Heard that TVA will end its Pandemic Relief Credit of approximately $500,000 per year, which prompted a discussion among board members concerning potential future rate increases.
