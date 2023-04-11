PES Logo

While PES Energize’s broadband financials are starting to reflect the loss of cable customers, the addition of broadband customers has reached record numbers for the local provider.

PES CEO Scott Newton told the Board of Directors last week that Energize reached a record of 3,200 data/broadband customers in March.

