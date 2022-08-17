After Pulaski Electric System (PES) was told it was not a finalist for the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund Grant (TEBF), news came last week that PES had been added to the list.
According to a PES press release, “on July 7, PES received news from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TECD) that ‘unfortunately, the following (PES) applications were not chosen as finalists this round and will not be moving forward with funding.’”
The release went on to state that “PES would like to share some positive news.”
“On the afternoon of August 11, 2022, PES received the following update from TECD: ‘Pulaski Electric System, I’ve got some good news! After some adjustments in funding amounts from finalist response period, we have the opportunity to add a few additional projects to our finalist list for TEBF-ARP. Your PES Inclusive Project is now on our list of finalists!’”
The release goes on to detail the next steps.
“PES has until Aug. 29 to make requested engineering changes to our planned area, adjust the submitted budget and respond to public comments,” it stated. “PES met with our fiber engineering firm on Friday, Aug. 12, to begin the process.
“TECD hopes to make grant announcement later in the week of the 29th.”
According to the release, the public will be updated after the “requested adjustments” have been made.
“In other related fiber news, PES will be adding capacity in the Walmart area,” the press release stated. “We are reaching capacity in the business areas.
“The additions will allow us to serve new businesses in the area as well as providing coverage to Stone Creek subdivision.”
According to the release, this comes “after a delay in receiving fiber (16-week quote turned out to be a 32-week backlog), PES now has the material in hand and contractors are scheduled to begin construction in September.”
“PES has also received material for areas around Flatrock,” it stated. “This work is scheduled to begin in September.
“We will provide a map of the service area in the near future.”
