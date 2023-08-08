Fiber broadband internet expansions are moving forward on all fronts for PES Energize.
PES CEO Scott Newton provided the Board of Directors (Power Board) an update at its July meeting on multiple projects, including updated completion date projections and information on how to find out the parts of the county PES’s four phases of grant-funded expansions cover.
Newton said new fiber customers on Aymett Ridge Road and part of Ables Lane are ready to start connecting to Energize broadband.
A trunk line on the Oak Grove Road expansion is in process, he said.
Newton estimated that Phase I of the state and federal grant funded expansion is 75 percent complete, with the selection of fiber construction contractors expected by the end of August. The completion date for Phase I is March 18, 2024.
He noted that a big part of these expansion projects has been replacing poles. In the case of Phase I, 103 poles have been replaced that were an average of 41 years of age.
Newton said these are upgrades for the system overall that are a result of the fiber expansion projects.
Phase II, he said, will see 327 poles replaced, 58 of which are already done. Those contractors will move right into Phases III and IV when Phase II is complete.
Phase II is projected to be completed by April 15, 2024.
To find out where each of the phases are, go to pesenergize.com and click on “Fiber Grant Map” in the upper right hand corner of the home page.
The color coded areas are Phase I (green), Phase II (blue), Phase III (yellow), Phase IV (red) and current PES Energize broadband service area (orange).
You can see the map legend by clicking the three lines next to the search bar.
Looking at PES financials for the 2022-23 fiscal year that ended June 30, electrical revenues were approximately $6.4 million over budget. Purchased power from TVA was $6 million over budget, offsetting the increased electric revenue. O&M and capital spending for the year, all favorable to spending projections.
“There’s not a lot of difference than we’ve seen month-to-month,” PES CFO Bobby Jones said. “Looks like a good year relative to our budget.”
While Energize ended the fiscal year with more than $450,000 less in revenue than projected due to the ending of video service, new data customers accounted for an additional $224,000, Jones noted. The result was an overall margin for broadband for the year that was approximately $100,000 over budget and cash flow approximately $37,000 better than projected.
The Power Board approved a change to Policy 4.1.50 that will allow customers to choose a due date for their electric bills.
The policy change allows PES customers to choose to pay their bills on the seventh, 14th, 21st or 28th of each month.
In other business during is July meeting, the Power Board:
• Unanimously voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for PES employees.
• The board approved changes to the following policies unanimously — 7.610 (Bereavement Leave), 4.3.30 (Deposits Commercial Class 40), 4.3.40 (Deposits Commercial Class 50), 4.3.50 (Deposits Residential) and 4.4.20 (Deposits Energize).
• Approved Foresight Engineering as the firm for phases three and four of PES’s fiber expansion project.
• Approved the purchase of a skid steer with attachment to help with clearing right of ways around PES’s lines at a cost of $178,744.
• Heard from Newton that UT Southern is interested in completing a lease to use space in the PES main office for its IT department. He added that the school is also requesting a designated fiber line, which is in development.
The Power Board is scheduled to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Henry Sims Boardroom of the PES main office, 128 S. First St.,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.