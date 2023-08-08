PES Logo

Fiber broadband internet expansions are moving forward on all fronts for PES Energize.

PES CEO Scott Newton provided the Board of Directors (Power Board) an update at its July meeting on multiple projects, including updated completion date projections and information on how to find out the parts of the county PES’s four phases of grant-funded expansions cover.

