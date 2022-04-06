he Giles County Commission has approved up to $3.5 million in matching funds if Pulaski Electric System (PES) receives the Tennessee Emergency Broadband grant.
“So that was good news,” PES CEO Scott Newton said during the PES Power Board meeting March 22, an exciting moment for the company that was celebrating its 15th Anniversary with Energize.
Power Outage
The board heard a recent power outage lasted from approximately 5:30 a.m. until around 1 a.m. the next day on the Minerva 10 platform.
“It just took us a long time to figure out what was actually going on,” Chief Information Officer Garret Laarman said, adding that upgrading the operating system was the solution.
“Going forward he’s designed a plan so that our support group will be meeting quarterly to make sure there are no operational system bugs we need patched and a monthly maintenance window,” Newton said.
Financial Report
The board heard February’s report for the electric revenue that was “very good” and $882,384 ahead of the budget.
The cost of purchasing power was 62 percent of those sales and unfavorable to budget by 17.8 percent, according to Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones, who noted it was due to much of February being cold.
TVA credits were favorable as they “have been all year,” he said.
PES’s electric margin was $496,723 favorable to budget, O&M was favorable and cash flow surplus was favorable to the plan. The year-to-date revenue (eight months) was favorable by 6 percent.
While purchase power was overbudget, Jones said the percentage is “coming back in very close to our plan.”
TVA credits were $282,327 favorable for the year, margin was favorable at 5.9 percent, O&M was favorable 4.4 percent and cash flow surplus was favorable by $801,593.
Broadband revenue was favorable by 5.8 percent at $18,809.
Revenue on data was favorable by $30,000 and video revenue was unfavorable by more than $9,000.
“Both of those help our margin,” Jones said, adding that one was up, and the other was down.
Margin was up $40,203 and O&M for broadband was 4.1 percent favorable.
Cash flow surplus was $113,325 with most of that coming from the disposal of the dish farm, Jones said.
Broadband’s year-to-date was $146,407 at 5.8 percent favorable with a margin of $273,000 favorable for the “same reasons — data customers are increasing, video customers are declining,” he said.
O&M was within 1.5 percent for the year and cash flow surplus of $297,910 was “very favorable to our budget for the year,” Jones said.
“Cable increase will go into effect in April,” Newton said, adding that “hopefully, we will be able to survive one year before the next price increase.”
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved Policy 7.1.50 Retirement Savings Plan.
• Approved the annual renewal of property, casualty and liability insurance.
• Approved the Mill Street Service Contract with Delta Services.
“This was on this year’s capital budget,” Newton said. “It may not get done this capital.”
The board heard there has been a delay with materials.
• Approved LED light purchase for the City of Pulaski for $72,000.
• Approved half of next year’s meters and modules purchase for $168,750 before the price goes up and with hopes of them arriving by fall.
• After doing reference checks on Spligitty and with them having a satellite office in Lawrenceburg, the board approved a service contract with this company.
“We checked several references,” Newton said, adding that “they received nothing but glowing references.”
• Reviewed the revised Schedule of Rules and Regulations.
• Heard the Energize take rate was 3,040 data customers at 44.5 percent.
• Heard volume has been fixed but the pause issue remains with video on Minerva 10.
• Heard the 12-bay storage building is awaiting final electrical inspection.
