After a Christmas weekend of freezing temperatures and rolling blackouts, the Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board discussed some of the details from the first-of-its-kind event here.
“TVA hit all sorts of records,” PES CEO Scott Newton said. “They hit an all-time peak winter record, they hit an all-time weekend record and they hit a 24-hour usage record all within a 48-hour span.”
Those records along with the freezing temperatures causing some equipment to fail prompted TVA to request a reduction in usage, Newton said, adding that the reduction was 5 percent Friday and reached 10 percent Saturday before coming back down.
“Our folks responded well,” he said.
Power Board member J.B. Smith said he wanted to commend PES employees for how they responded.
Newton said PES has been working on a system to notify its customers, but one problem is phone numbers not being up to date.
The times of outage requests from TVA also changed within those hours, he said.
“Y’all did tremendous with what you did,” Pulaski Mayor and Power Board member J.J. Brindley said of what he witnessed from being at PES during some of those conversations with TVA.
Marcus Houston was once again nominated as chair of the Power Board, Smith was nominated as vice chair and Charlotte Hughes as secretary and treasurer.
In other business during its meeting Dec. 27, the board:
• Reviewed and approved the Application for Service Policy OP 2-1; the Customer Billing Policy OP 2-3; the Payment Arrangement for Residential Customers Policy OP 2-8; the Payment Policy OP 2-12; the Landlord Interim Billing and Permission Policy OP 2-15; and the Career Ladder Policy POL 7.2.00.
• Approved the primary substation materials bid with two alternates for a total of $283,927 for the one return bid that was received.
• Approved the purchase order for the Calix requisition for the TEBF fiber expansion for $442,182.40.
• Heard a signed contract from the state for the broadband expansion has not been received.
• Heard request for bids were out for the removal of vegetation for Phase 1 of the broadband expansion project and at least five companies are interested.
Electric revenue for the month of November was $3,503,520. The cost to purchase power was unfavorable to the monthly budget.
“This happens to us almost every year when seasons change,” PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said. “We had a lot of cold weather in the first part of November prior to Thanksgiving.”
He said the purchase power is expected to “level out in future months.”
Purchase power drove margin to be unfavorable to budget, Jones said. Reinvested earnings was unfavorable. Capital spending was $445,810 while $1,034,286 was budgeted.
“So again, we are seeing a timing difference there between getting materials ordered, getting stuff delivered, getting projects in place with contractors,” Jones said.
There was a cash flow deficit of $659,467 for the month of November, which was better than budgeted.
Revenue for electric for five months year-to-date was favorable at $3,368,678. Margin was favorable to budget by 6 percent. Capital spending was $2,043,904 behind the budget for the year. There was a cash flow deficit for five months year-to-date but still “ahead of the plan,” Jones said.
Broadband revenue for the month of November was $361,533, which was 2.1 percent favorable to budget.
“We have increased data customers enough to offset the loss of video for the month of November,” Jones said, adding that he did not expect that to continue.
Five months year-to-date was favorable by 1.9 percent.
“I do expect this to be unfavorable for the year,” he said.
Margin for November was $234,312 and $1,158,347 for year-to-date, which is ahead of budget.
There was a cash flow surplus for November of $79,431 and $21,000 “ahead of our budget,” Jones said.
Cash flow surplus for year-to-date was $264,904 and $78,000 “ahead of our budget,” he said, adding that “overall for five months looking pretty good on the broadband side.”
