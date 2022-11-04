Since being approved for the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grant, Pulaski Electric System (PES) has been preparing to start the project that is expected to roll out in multiple phases at once.
PES CEO Scott Newton said the biggest part of the project is expected to start in fall of 2023.
Electric revenue was favorable to the budget for September by 11 percent, and the margin was favorable by $76,902.
O&M was under budget for the month by $32,239. Actual capital for the month was $536,270 while $1,250,286 was budgeted, and there was a cash flow surplus for the month of $392,492.
Broadband revenue for September was $370,892 and favorable by $14,153. Actual for margin was $238,602 with $214,471 being budgeted.
O&M was 7.8 percent under budget for the month. Capital spending for September was $5,247 and cash flow surplus $105,881. Year-to-date cash flow surplus was $158,721.
In other business during its meeting Oct. 25, the board:
• Approved the engineering design project for the Highway 64 Indian Creek upgrade to three phase line for the 2024 fiscal year.
• Approved the following operation policies: Line Extensions and Service Availability; Services and Service Entrance Equipment; Underground Primary Distribution Lines; Underground Secondary Electrical Services; and Underground Electrical Services, Non-Residential.
• Approved a policy for Energize deposits.
• Approved purchase of digger and bucket trucks.
• Approved Brindley Construction’s bid for the sub house expansion.
• Approved a $3,800 change order due to an increase in chassis price for the truck bid.
• Approved to bid out the purchase of a lift truck capable of lifting up to 15,000 pounds for the warehouse, and if one cannot be found, allowing for the purchase up to $100,000 for a used lift truck.
The board heard the current lift truck cannot lift that much weight, is about 16 years old and is having maintenance issues.
According to calls made inquiring about this type of truck, it is typical if one is on the lot one day, it is gone the next, Newton said.
• Heard two storm shelters for the sub stations had arrived.
• Decided to keep the Power Board Nov. 22 and Dec. 27 meeting dates as scheduled.
• Heard PES will continue to encourage and transition its customers to paperless and auto pay.
• Heard Giles County Help Center and God’s Storehouse were chosen for the Community Care Fund.
