Pulaski Electric System is working through internet and cable issues as they occur.
The PES Board of Directors heard recently that the Energize internet service had gone down for “quite a few hours” because of an “iRis internet issue,” CEO Scott Newton said, adding that bandwidth usage at 12:40 p.m. April 22 doubled “for unknown reasons” and caused equipment failure.
“They’re still trying to tell us why our bandwidth doubled between Jackson and here,” he said.
Newton said PES is in the process of increasing its internet to a 10-gigabit dedicated circuit.
“There’s a perception out there that PES is not doing anything to fix the problem,” Chief Information Officer Garrett Laarman said, adding that “it has been like a domino effect…”
“We fix one thing, it breaks something else,” he said. “Other issues arise.
“There are literally three of us down there working on the problem almost daily, even on the weekends, because there are outages to deal with, there are customers that call in complaining that their services aren’t working.”
Laarman said the staff is there trying to get it fixed.
“It does consume a lot of our time, and it has been stressful lately,” he said.
Financial Report
The board heard March’s report for the electric revenue, marking the end of the third quarter.
PES’s electric margin was 15.9 percent favorable to the budget and 7 percent favorable year-to-date.
“Revenue-wise a really good month,” Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said, adding that “we have been favorable to our budget seven out of nine months on electric revenue.”
Purchase power was unfavorable to budget by 9.8 percent due to “revenue being that much overbudget,” he said.
Year-to-date purchase power was 7.4 percent unfavorable.
“We have a lot of variation due to weather, things like that, but over a longer period of time we’re coming right into where we want to be as far as the budget,” Jones said.
TVA credits were favorable for the month and year-to-date at $335,005, O&M costs were $38,099 underbudget for March and $223,617 year-to-date at 4.7 percent underbudget and cash flow surplus was favorable year-to-date by $1.3 million.
Broadband revenue was favorable for the month by $15,698 and 4.8 percent.
“Data revenue is actually favorable $28,000, video was unfavorable ($11,000),” Jones said. “So continuing that trend, we are gaining data customers and losing video customers.”
Year-to-date revenue was up $162,105, margin year-to-date was up $311,633 and O&M was $12,036 favorable for the month and year-to-date 2.6 percent favorable.
Cash flow surplus was favorable for March at $48,082 and $302,912 favorable for year-to-date.
O&M consolidation for year-to-date was favorable $249,046.
“We are losing 11.75 cable customers each month for the past 12 months,” Newton said, adding that $9,000 was lost in March on cable, “not counting labor, benefits…”
“With the 12.5 percent increase that just kicked in, we’ll get back to a slight positive before it gets back to neutral,” he said.
In other business during, the board:
• Heard audit reports from April showed no findings in internal controls.
“When they come back in July, they are mainly auditing the numbers,” Jones said.
• Reviewed and approved policies and procedures that included Conference Room Access that is “tighter” and could be revised if needed; Policies and Procedures that would be accessible to all employees and board members and should be reviewed every three years; Record Retention Policy that “went from two to 14 pages;” Budget and Financial Management; Economic and Community Development; Defined Benefit Pension Funding; Authorization of TVA Contracts; Energize Privacy that PES retained an attorney who specializes in these services to draft; Internet Service Acceptable Use as posted on website; and Telephone Battery Backup Policy for 8-hour and 24-hour battery options that can be purchased for backup if the electricity were to go out.
• Reviewed and approved the Purchasing Policy.
• Heard most of the Minerva issues that were causing conversion delays have been fixed.
• Heard there will be five more video and telephone policies, a charitable giving policy and an advertising policy that will soon be presented to the board as well.
