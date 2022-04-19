The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen welcomed some special guests to last week’s regular meeting.
Eric Byrd and Anthony Ferguson were recognized for their heroic actions when pulling a man from a burning building March 31.
Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins presented Byrd and Ferguson with PFD Life-Saving Awards for rescuing Pulaski resident Devarrus Harper from a fire in his home.
Collins said before the fire department arrived at the scene, Byrd and Ferguson went into the house, knowing Harper was probably inside.
“Sure enough, they risked their own lives,” Collins said. “They went into the house and found him.”
He said smoke is more commonly the cause of death and would have been the case in this situation.
“[Harper] didn’t know where he was or anything,” Collins said, adding that he had passed out. “Probably within 10 minutes of breathing that real black, heavy smoke this gentleman probably wouldn’t be here today or he would be in Vanderbilt on a breathing machine.”
Collins said the citizens were being recognized for “a good neighborly deed.”
“I’m blessed by the grace of God,” Harper said. “I thank God that you guys were out there.”
Originally from Birmingham, Ala., Harper said he has lived in Pulaski for the past two years.
Of the firefighters who responded, Collins said “my guys did real good” and confined the fire to the kitchen.
Mayor Pat Ford said this was a time to thank the “heroes of our community.”
In other business during its regular session April 12, the city council:
• Approved parade permits for Jackson Seals/Retail Merchants of North First Street/Jeff Monchilov on May 21 and Touch-a-Truck on Sept. 17.
• Approved advertising for bids for a truck with a utility bed for the Water Department.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said it was in this year’s budget.
• Opened and referred bids to the city administrator to review with authority to award for a knuckleboom truck for the Street Department. McMahon Truck Centers in Lawrenceburg bid $195,232.05 and CMI in Goodlettsville bid $178,848.20. Harrison said the city uses these trucks to pick up brush.
• Heard there were no bids on a pickup truck for the Street Department so state bids would be reviewed.
“And that’s probably just because of lack of availability,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
• Heard only one bid from Rogers Hydrant Service in Atwood for $65 per fire hydrant for annual flowing for the Water Department was received. Harrison said this helps with the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating as well. The board approved to refer the bid to the city administrator to review with the authority to award.
• Approved the filing of grant applications for the fire department.
• Approved a resolution for a change order to the RJ Watkins and Son contract for the North First Street Project.
“This is going to be the final adjusting change order and closing out that project,” Harrison said, adding that “the change order amount minus the liquidated damages would be $37,891.50.”
• Approved the easement maintenance agreement for 521 Spotwood St., owned by Alderman Randy Massey, for revised easement and shared maintenance. Massey abstained.
• Approved authorization for the use of a construction manager process for the City Hall renovations per the architect’s recommendation.
• Approved a request for the placement of a Civil War Trails marker in Cave Spring Heritage Plaza to recognize the United States Colored Troops and Fort Hill as being a camp for those troops.
“It will actually have our Heritage Plaza in this location on their national map,” Keith said. “It will be a destination for any historian, Civil War buff, anyone looking for that type of information.”
The board heard the Historical Society had already raised the funds for the marker.
• Heard Alderman Hardin Franklin commend the Supreme Court on its confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
As beer board:
• Approved a special event permit from Jackson Seals/Retail Merchants of North First Street for May 21.
• Heard City Barber Shop will be celebrating its 60th Anniversary and Eslick Tractor and Motor Co. will be celebrating its 80th.
