The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission remains consistent in requiring requested material be submitted 10 days prior to the meeting so all information can be reviewed, and that no matter the person or organization, all material is to be provided.
“This spring the housing authority broke ground on what amounts to a 30-by-40-foot metal storage building up in Washington Heights in what was an overgrown field,” Colby Baddour said, representing the Pulaski Housing Authority, adding that the field was owned by the organization.
He said the building is intended to be used for “things that they need from time to time to keep on hand to make sure that the units that they manage and operate are well appointed as they should be for the benefit of the people they serve.”
Baddour said Pulaski Housing Authority Housing Manager Pam Chapman discovered after speaking with the contractor that a permit had not been pulled for the building.
“So within the hour, she was up here trying to figure out what permitting she needed to obtain in order to proceed and finish this project, and she was provided a copy of the site plan construction checklist that all of you, I’m sure, are very familiar with,” he said.
Baddour said Chapman started collecting as much of the requested information as possible.
“So she does,” he said, adding that all that is left for the completion of this project is adding the insulation to the roll-up doors and pouring the slab for the floor. “Otherwise, it is done.”
“But instead of going ahead and doing those two things to complete this, she tries to do the right thing and comes up here and tries to pull the permits,” Baddour said.
After submitting the application Aug.15, he said he received notification Aug. 16 from City Administrator Terry Harrison that the application would not be considered by the commission because it was incomplete.
“I recognize that it is this board’s policy, especially when we are talking about big development, to make sure all these things are attended to and that we have site plans, topographical drawings and all those things which frankly, are quite costly,” Baddour said. “I inquired whether it would be necessary to go to that great expense for something that was frankly already complete but for the floors and roll-up doors and was told that it would be.
“It’s going to be very expensive, but that is just what it is going to take.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, the housing authority serves the underprivileged in this community by providing housing to people who can’t afford it,” he said. “That’s what we do. That’s our mission.
“It is not that we don’t want to comply with your checklist; but if we can take a dollar and make the housing for these people better, that’s where we would rather spend our dollars.”
Baddour said they had drawings but was unaware they needed to be submitted 10 days prior to the meeting.
“Frankly, we did not know we had to do all this stuff until we were already done with the project,” he said. “So I’m here today to ask for a little grace I suppose is what you would call it, permission to install these roll-up doors and pour this floor so we can get on with the business that we do and better serve the people of this community.”
“Thank you for sharing that,” Pulaski Regional Planning Commission Chairman Tony Gomillion said. “We are all on the same team.
“We don’t want to be obstructionists.”
“We want progress,” Gomillion said. “We want the underserved to be served and all those things.
“Our hearts are the same as y’alls.”
He said what the commission is “trying to ensure is that when progress happens here within the city limits, there’s consistency with firetruck access and not cutting utility lines and making sure we have proper setbacks, making sure things are zoned correctly and, ultimately, as you probably know better even than I do, we are filtering in accountability in the system for the approval authority of the board of mayor and aldermen.”
“So we are just doing the leg work to make sure things are in order before it gets to them and gets kicked back and everything gets more frustrating for everyone,” Gomillion said. “One of the things we are trying to do is be completely consistent.”
“We are not trying to be a respecter of persons or organizations in any way,” he said. “We are trying to be consistent because it levels up our professionalism and it ensures that things are built correctly... where they are supposed to be... and what’s on file is agreed on by everyone...
“So that when a property is sold, or a property is modified or a firetruck rolls up on that property, everyone knows what’s actually theirs.”
“That is why we take this so seriously,” Gomillion said.
Baddour said he respected the commission’s desire to stay consistent but asked for them to consider the most efficient way to move forward.
“We’ve got plans,” he said. “We’ve got drawings.
“There are, as I understand it, at least eight copies in here which we need to meet the site plan checklist requirement.”
“I really just want to know what’s the most efficient way forward?” Baddour asked. “How do we find ourselves with this project completed and me not having to bother you guys with this anymore?”
Harrison had a recommendation for the commission to go into recess for 10 days to review the submitted items and call a meeting to act on the one item.
“That would give us a chance to look at the site, whatever is missing, that sort of thing,” Gomillion said.
The commission was to meet Sept. 6 to consider this item.
Following the meeting, Baddour said, “Requiring compliance with the planning commission’s checklist under the circumstances is silly and another example of the government failing to act sensibly in service to the citizenry.”
In other business during its meeting Aug. 25, the commission:
• Took no action on the consideration for annexation of property located on Elkton Pike due to no representative being at the meeting.
