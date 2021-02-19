The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission continues to consider how to handle zoning in the Historic Downtown commercial district in light of requests to possibly allow street level residential use.
The city planning commission picked up the previously tabled discussion at its Jan. 28 meeting.
Alderman Ricky Keith suggested considering an ordinance to allow a 50/50 split between residential and commercial buildings for those off the Square. Keith said any effort in preserving any of the older buildings should be considered in whatever is decided.
Mayor Pat Ford said he was not against facilitating a way to preserve these buildings but wanted to do it in a way “to protect the integrity of the Historic Downtown” as well.
With the possible merger of Martin Methodist and UT, Keith acknowledged availability of downtown living was going to have to be addressed at some point in the future anyway.
Rod Wells spoke to the board about the “observations and research” he had conducted on the issue and the possible changes.
“Pulaski is and has been a great place to live, raise a family and do business,” Wells said. “I had no idea of the opposition anyone would face in a plan to live at street level in our beautiful downtown area.”
Wells said he thought if he only improved the property, he foresaw no issues over it. After looking at the 1996 Zoning Plan and researching it for himself, Wells said he almost decided not to pursue it.
Discussing an amendment in 2000 to the zoning plan allowing for upper story residential development in the zoned C1 district, Wells said it was due to the interests of those wanting to live in the area. Now, he asks for something else to be considered.
“Town living near the Square at street level is desirable,” Wells said.
He added that his more than 35 years in Pulaski had not seen much change in curb appeal to the downtown area but commended the city on the wheelchair accessibility around it.
Now, he said he would like for the planning commission to consider Mixed Use Development in order to create a “community where people can live, play and meet everyday shopping and lifestyle needs within a single neighborhood.”
It was suggested mixed use development be a solution for not only Wells but also for the possible influx of students who will be attending college near downtown Pulaski and need a place to live. It was discussed that residential would still not be allowed on the first floor of any building facing the Square, but 50 percent of each block around the square could possibly be used for residential — mixed use.
“I’ve not been adamantly opposed to doing something but wanted to still protect the Historic Downtown,” Ford said.
Keith said businesses should recognize that an increase of residence in the area would benefit them.
Ideas were tossed around as the commission members were all “thinking out loud,” with Keith saying he understands each lot would need its own attention. He added that he felt the commission should try to accommodate and be on the front end of it.
City Administrator Terry Harrison was asked to see if MTAS and possibly a community planner from a larger area could provide some recommendations and direction on which way to go. After which, the discussion could continue.
Members of the board thanked Wells for bringing this to their attention.
In other business, the board:
• Denied a request to allow real estate offices in residential zones, noting no representative was present.
• Approved the site plan from McCurry Mini Storage to add more units on the southwest corners of the lot subject to the existing and new areas being paved.
• Approved a site plan from Midsouth Overhead Crane subject to the understanding that parking and storage is not allowed in the grass area.
• Approved to allow Frito-Lay to provide either a performance bond for the additional parking spaces for employees or a signed lease for the 65 additional parking spots they will need in order for their building permit to be approved.
• Heard that Harrison had not been able to get with the fire department to determine which buildings are in violation of first floor living in commercial buildings around the Square. Because of COVID-19, Harrison said the fire department had not been able to do the pre-plans in those commercial buildings.
The board will next meet at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, at City Hall.
