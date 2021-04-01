Having re-established the foundation from which to carry out its responsibilities, the Giles County Regional Planning Commission recently began the task of evaluating, updating and rewriting the county’s land use management plan.
Before the planning commission could take on the county’s 17-year-old, and never enforced, land use plan, the planning commission first had to reset its foundation in the form of state-required training and the creation of by-laws by which to operate.
In September, Sam Edwards, a former state attorney who specializes in land use laws, consulted with the planning commission concerning the county’s land use management plan. Later that month, Edwards conducted four hours of state-required training to help new and returning members to the planning commission understand their responsibilities according to state law.
As reported by the PULASKI CITIZEN in October, the planning commission began the process of creating by-laws late last year. Those by-laws have been finalized and approved by the Giles County Commission. The by-laws are available through Giles County Executive Melissa Greene’s office by calling 363-5300 and will be used by the planning commission in conducting its business.
Among that business is the county’s land use management plan. The planning commission began unraveling this 17-year-old knot in May of last year at Greene’s request.
Last June the PULASKI CITIZEN reported:
“In 2003, the Giles County Commission and a committee appointed to create a land use management plan approved a plan that, according to the recollection of some, was initiated due to the threat of rock quarries, landfills and other nuisance industries seeking to locate in Giles County. Also in 2003, the county commission adopted state nuisance laws to address property uses like junkyards, grass cutting, etc.
“None of those laws have ever been enforced, according to discussions at recent meetings of the planning commission, who County Executive Melissa Greene has asked to provide her with guidance to address a request from a county resident to enforce the Land Use Management Plan.”
In subsequent meetings last year, the planning commission voted to reduce the content of the county’s land use management plan by approximately two-thirds, leaving only the commercial, light and heavy industrial regulations, and agreed to have county officials seek out specialized legal assistance.
“We need to think about the reason this was initiated to begin with was heavy industrial, nuisance industries like the hazardous waste and incinerators,” Planning Commissioner and County Commissioner Roger Reedy said last May. “If we lose the controls we have over heavy industry, we’re giving up things like hazardous waste control, radioactive landfills. Giving up the potential to regulate those type things. We’re going to end up a wide open county.”
Last September, several new members joined some returning members on the planning commission and were immediately faced with, among other matters, the prospect of determining where and how to reduce the land use management plan as the previous planning commission had decided.
Last October the PULASKI CITIZEN reported:
“Edwards advised the planning commission that the current land use management plan as it is written could result in the county being sued. He went on to suggest that the planning commission determine if they want to try to use the land use management plan they have and rewrite it or keep the current land use management plan until a new one can be created.
“At its October meeting, the planning commission took that first step, voting unanimously to keep the current land use management plan in place while starting over with a completely new plan.”
In February and March of this year, the planning commission decided to use a land use management plan from Franklin County, Tenn., and the current Giles County land use management plan as guides for updating and rewriting Giles County’s new plan.
Key among all discussions and decisions concerning Giles County’s land use management plan is that nothing new is being created, Greene said. While the current plan is being rewritten, the planning commission is consulting the current plan and a plan from another rural Tennessee county that has been in place and gone through multiple changes over the past 40 years.
Another point of emphasis, Planning Commission Chairperson Erin Curry has stressed is that every decision concerning land use management made by the planning commission over the past year has been not to touch residential, forestry and agriculture (FAR) uses. The only designations being considered for regulation are commercial and industrial uses.
At its March meeting, the planning commission decided that each member would go through the Industrial and Commercial portions of the Franklin County plan and the current Giles County plan and send their thoughts and comments to the county executive’s office to be compiled for discussion at the April meeting.
Greene also noted that calls to her office concerning land use regulations continue to increase, which also increases the need to have a stable and defensible land use management plan in place, she added.
Any changes to the land use management plan approved by the planning commission will also require the approval of the Giles County Commission.
The planning commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. at the Giles County Courthouse. The Giles County land use management plan is among the agenda items for that meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.