The deadline for Giles County Regional Planning Commission members to submit their questions and suggestions concerning efforts to update and rewrite Giles County’s land use management plan has been extended to May 7.
At April’s monthly meeting Planning Commission Chairperson Erin Curry asked all members to respond to the county executive’s office by May 7, even if their response is no comment.
County Executive Melissa Greene played a portion of a video from a recent planning commission meeting to clarify that only the commercial and heavy industrial portions of a Franklin County land use plan are being used as a guide by the county’s planning commission in an effort to rewrite the Giles County’s land use management plan.
Greene said her office had received several calls related to a rumor that a motion was made last month to use the entire Franklin County plan.
“No motion was ever made to adopt the Franklin County plan,” Greene said, adding that the planning commission’s goal throughout the process has been to focus on commercial and heavy industrial uses.
John Haislip, a member of the planning commission, said he is not in favor of zoning, but realizes there are some protections that he would like to see in place.
Planning commission member Tommy Pollard, who is also a county commissioner, agreed that there are property uses the county needs protections from, but added that what is needed in the land use management plan can be covered in just a few sentences.
“I’m not for this,” Pollard said. “I’m for the four sentences I said. We don’t need all this stuff. We’ve got to watch what we do.”
Roger Reedy, a member of the planning commission and a county commissioner, stressed that county government does not have the right to stop any uses, but can regulate property uses.
“If we do nothing then we’re wide open to out-of-state and out-of-county people coming in here to exploit our natural resources then leave us with the mess they’ve left behind,” Reedy said.
Curry, who is also a county commissioner, again asked all planning commission members to turn in all of their comments, suggestions, questions and markups from the commercial and industrial portions of the Franklin County plan by May 7 so the discussion and process can continue.
During the public comments portion of the meeting:
• Scott Tarpley expressed his appreciation for all those serving on the planning commission.
Tarpley said he has traveled to 48 states and Canada, picking up real estate for sale publications throughout his travels.
“We have the most affordable housing in the country,” Tarpley said, adding that he thinks the reason is because Giles County has avoided the types of government regulations that drive housing costs up.
Tarpley said he sees the county commission’s recent decision — since rescinded — to hire a building inspector as unnecessary and among the types of government regulations that could contribute to higher housing costs for the people of Giles County.
Curry explained that the decision to hire a building inspector was made by the Giles County Commission, not the regional planning commission, but she also acknowledged that some of the regional planning commission members are also county commissioners, as well as others attending the meeting.
• Gayle Jones, who is a county commissioner, warned the regional planning commission that dedicating the majority of the county to a Forestry, Agriculture, Residential (FAR) zone will prohibit commercial uses on those properties like those that exist now. She mentioned event barns, restaurants and other types of small personal businesses.
She finished by asking planning commissioners to think about how the land use management plan will affect the rights of the people who live in the county.
• Tonya Holley asked if the county’s land use management plan that was passed in 2003 has not been enforced since it was passed, what has been used since 2003?
Curry answered that nothing has been enforced since 2003, which she noted is ultimately the problem.
• Connie Howell, a former county commissioner, asked what happened to the nuisance laws passed by the county commission in 2003 at the same time as the land use management plan.
County Attorney Lucy Henson said the county never put the necessary regulatory scheme or parameters in place to enforce the nuisance laws locally and they were recently repealed by the county commission.
• Greene explained the events that led to the current effort to rewrite a land use management plan and repeal the nuisance laws.
Greene, who was elected county executive in 2018, said she received a call in 2019 from a county resident who wanted her to enforce the county’s land use management plan on a neighbor who the resident said had a commercial kennel on their property.
Having no knowledge of a land use management plan, Greene said her research showed that Giles County has a plan that was passed in 2003 and requires her office to enforce it.
She noted that the land use management plan that has never been enforced requires the county executive to measure property and make sure setbacks and other requirements in the plan are followed.
That, she said, led her to the regional planning commission to fix the land use management plan.
• Chris Morris, a former county commissioner, said he believes the nuisance laws would take care of most of what the regional planning commission is discussing.
Morris said he was involved in the land use management plan and passing of the nuisance laws in 2003. He said the county executive at that time was “working against us.”
Curry said the nuisance laws that were repealed by the county commission are not the responsibility of the regional planning commission and suggested taking the matter to the proper county commission committee.
• Annelle Guthrie asked what the procedure and cost would be to sell FAR designated property to an entity for potential uses other than forestry, agriculture or residential.
Curry said there is a board of appeals that would hear those types of requests.
As the meeting ended, Pollard said he would like to see the land use management issue placed on a ballot to “let the people have their say and get government out of our lives as much as we can.”
