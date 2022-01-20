A request for $5,000 from the Giles County Regional Planning Commission fell short one vote from the Giles County Commission during its January meeting Tuesday.
The majority of county commissioners present voted in favor of amending the county’s budget to include the $5,000 for the Regional Planning Commission (RPC) by at vote of 10-8-1 with two county commissioners absent and one abstaining. However, it was determined that a majority of the entire county commission, or 11 votes, was required for the request to pass.
The $5,000 request was related to efforts by the RPC to develop protections and regulations for Giles County in regards to potential nuisance or noxious industries.
In August 2021, the Giles County Commission voted to do away with a land use management plan that was passed in 2003. Among the reasons the plan was rescinded was a myriad of issues stemming from the fact the plan was never actually enforced.
The vote to rescind the plan left Giles County with no local protection to regulate potential noxious or nuisance industries, which was the purpose of the plan when it was passed in 2003. Most of the 13 county commissioners who voted to rescind the plan last August, and many of the people who supported rescinding the 2003 land use management plan, agreed that leaving Giles County unprotected was not ideal.
It was determined that state and federal laws providing protection should be explored along with the possibility of writing a new land use plan that could help provide the protections being sought.
In November, the RPC created an ad hoc committee with the charge of taking input from RPC members and input from the discussions surrounding the rescinding of the old plan and create a new land use plan for the RPC to consider and potentially send to the full commission without the issues that plagued the 2003 plan.
In November, the RPC also voted to request the county provide $5,000 to cover the costs of consulting with professionals/attorneys to help the ad hoc committee in writing a new plan. That is the request that failed Monday.
Commissioner Stoney Jackson, a member of the RPC, asked why the RPC can’t draw up its own plan without hiring a lawyer.
Commissioner Tommy Pollard, also a member of the RPC, said he believes if the county commission provides $5,000 that’s exactly how much it would cost. He also said the county should be cautious of the downhill snowball effect that results in strict zoning laws.
Commissioner David Wamble reminded fellow commissioners that the RPC was asked to put some safeguards in place and doing so would require the county providing some funds. Wamble also reminded commissioners that anything passed by the RPC requires full county commission approval.
Commissioner Roger Reedy, a member of the RPC and a member of the ad hoc committee, also reminded his fellow commissioners that the RPC has been asked to move forward in finding ways to protect against and regulate noxious industries that might come to Giles County.
He noted that when the commission voted to rescind the 2003 plan they said they could look at ways to stop nuisance industries. He also added that the RPC and ad hoc committee have made it clear that they are addressing only heavy industrial and industrial land uses that would have potential to be harmful to the county.
Getting professional help to create such a plan is not going to be free, Reedy said.
Reedy recalled that in the 1990s an industry came to Giles County with the potential to pollute the water and the air and there were no state or federal laws that were going to stop it. The only thing that stopped it he said were people from outside the county who purchased the property before the industry could.
Reedy said he believes the county has two choices at this time — continue to take the risk that possible nuisance industries will see the natural beauty of Giles County and decide their profits are not as important as maintaining that beauty or create a plan that will develop guidelines to regulate those kinds of land uses and take a chance that somebody in the future will make them more strict.
“Where does your faith lie?” he asked. “With your elected officials or in some industry from outside the county, the state or even the country? Which one is more likely to protect our interests?”
Commissioner Gayle Jones said she wanted to know who the money was going to be spent on, saying if it was the same attorney the RPC has worked with in the past she believes it would be a waste of money.
Moreover, Jones said she thinks the state should give counties more tools to control these kinds of nuisance industries, rather than the county being forced to take away property rights to defend from what might happen.
County commissioners voting in favor of providing $5,000 for the RPC to move forward were Bill Cary, Erin Curry, Wamble, Mike Cesarini, Reedy, Joseph Sutton, Larry Worsham, Harold Brooks and Judy Pruett.
County commissioners voting against providing $5,000 for the RPC to move forward were Jackson, Tracy Wilburn, David Adams, Tim Risner, Duane Jones, Gayle Jones, Pollard and Terry Harwell.
Commissioner Rose Brown abstained and commissioners Rodney Journey and Brad Butler were absent.
The RPC is scheduled to meeting Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.