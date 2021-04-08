Local industries have approximately 90 positions available with few or no potential applicants, and more than 100 more positions are expected to open up soon, according to Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
“If they can walk, talk and pass a drug test, they can get a job,” Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said during a recent EDC meeting, adding that the challenge is getting people to work when they are drawing so much for unemployment.
Expansions
Hamilton said Frito Lay is still working on their expansion, and he is presently waiting for a response regarding space for a parking lot.
“We are working on it. We are getting there,” Hamilton insisted. “It’s just taking a little time.”
Several local industries, including Integrity, are continuing to work on their expansions and another local unnamed company will possibly be expanding as well.
Two other possible projects are small local companies that are looking for a few acres, one of which is looking at a three-acre lot in Industrial Park South on Tarpley Shop Road, to build instead of continuing to lease their current facilities, he added.
Without having an available building, Hamilton said the EDC was not able to submit on two prospective projects.
Lot 15
After the previous surveyor for Lot 15 never completed the work he was commissioned to do, a new surveyor has been hired to begin work in a couple of weeks, Hamilton said, adding that a $2,000 down payment had been recovered from the previous surveyor as well.
PES CEO Richard Kelly said to better show Lot 15 to industrial customers, they are looking to have it cleared by Hamby Land Management for less than $17,000, adding that at Hamilton’s request, the EDC not get the usual $20,000 reimbursement from the city and county for park maintenance but instead use the surplus this year. The board approved his request.
Unemployment Rates
January’s unemployment rate for Giles County was at 5.2 percent, down from 5.5 percent in the previous month. Marshall County is at 5 percent, Maury County is 5.6, Lincoln County 5.2 and Lawrence County is at 5.3 percent. The state is at 6.4 percent and the national average is 6.7.
In other business during the March 24 EDC board meeting, the commission:
• Heard that an MTSU wage and benefits survey had gone out and had received a 30 percent participation rate. Only the companies who submitted a survey will receive the summary from it.
• After visiting UT Martin, Hamilton said he was impressed by “the cooperation and communication between the school and the city and county governments,” including that they meet every month and talk about what is going on.
“It was a real good meeting,” he added.
• Hamilton said he is in the process of finding out if a rock wall on Tarpley Shop Road is historic and therefore cannot be moved. This came into question since TDOT is doing the industrial access on Tarpley Shop Road. In discussions with TDOT, there is some question as to whether or not the wall is historic and must remain untouched. Hamilton is looking to see if it is historic and if not, the EDC will preserve the rock wall to be used to dress up the entrances to the industrial park.
• Heard last year’s budget was favorable in spending by almost $15,000.
• Approved raises of $5,000 for Hamilton and a 2.5 percent increase for the EDC’s executive assistant.
• Heard officer elections will be held at the next full board meeting May 26.
• Approved the FY22 budget projection of $164,060 and added $10,000 to be allocated to the pay increases and benefits that were approved at the meeting to be divided between PES, City of Pulaski, and Giles County based on their contribution percentages. The budget is less than 2019-20 which was $181,800.
• Heard Retail Strategies has been contacting retailers and restaurants.
