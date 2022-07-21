Pulaski Electric System will not disconnect customers’ electricity on days when the heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees.
The PES Board of Directors (Power Board) unanimously approved recommended changes to its disconnection policy during its June meeting.
The policy, which was first approved in 2015, outlines the circumstances under which PES may discontinue service for a customer, including past-due bills and theft of service, among others.
PES CEO Scott Newton said he had researched state law, but didn’t find much clarification on disconnects, noting that he also researched the health effects of heat and found that the 103 degree heat index is where moderate health concerns start.
The policy clarifies that the determination of the heat index will be based on weather.com’s forecast for the Pulaski zip code at 8 a.m. each day during the summer.
In winter, disconnection would be postponed anytime the forecasted high temperature for Pulaski is 32 degrees or lower during the day or 20 degrees during the night.
“Upon postponement of the service disconnection due to weather conditions, the service will be disconnected at the end of the severe weather conditions,” the policy states.
In addition to dangerous weather conditions, certain medical conditions are also included in the policy as reasons to postpone disconnection of service.
Also included in the policy is what customers have to do to get their electric service turned back on if it is disconnected.
According to Newton, TVA went back over its disconnection policy recently and PES’s updated policy is aligned with TVA’s.
In other business during its June meeting, the Power Board:
• Decided to delay discussions on an inflation-related rate increase until more information is available.
• Approved PES’s network operations security policy as part of an annual review.
• Accepted a bid of $240,980 for a backyard digger derrick to set poles in areas that are difficult to access.
• Accepted a bid of $121,944 to replace the video live wall in the PES command center. The current video wall is almost unusable, according to board discussions. The wall is used to monitor key PES facilities and display outage maps. The bid includes twelve 55-inch screens.
• Approved an update to PES’s retention incentive policy that removes the CEO and board members from the retention incentive program.
