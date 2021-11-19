The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors approved 42 new or revised policies at its Oct. 26 meeting.
CEO Scott Newton noted these policies are the result of extensive work both from the board, himself and PES staff who have refined the wording on the finalized documents over the course of several months. These policies include sections over benefits, compensation, employment, human relations, leaves of absence, paid time off, payroll processes, termination of employment, workplace and financial policies and procedures.
These new internal policies will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and the policies will be reviewed with the company’s employees over the course of two meetings before the end of the year.
Purchases
In addition, the Power Board approved motions to bid on a wood chipper, order meters for next year’s budget and to purchase two HVAC units for the PES main office building.
The board heard that one of the company’s current wood chippers is causing a bottleneck in employees’ workflow, needing to pre-cut larger sections of wood into smaller pieces before feeding into the machine due to size constraints. The board noted the bid should include specifications on the size of limbs the new chipper can process.
In addition, the board heard the meters to be purchased will require a nine-month lead time, meaning the expense would appear on the FY2022-23 annual budget instead of the current budget.
Finally, the HVAC units will be installed approximately 14 weeks after acceptance of the winning bid.
Financial Reports
The board approved the financial reports for the month of October in the electric and broadband divisions, which were largely favorable to the budget.
In the electric division, the budget was favorable in five of eight categories including revenue and margin. Revenue came in at $204,637 favorable to the budget, while margin was $158,840 favorable.
Capital spending was $51,893 unfavorable to the budget.
In the broadband division, five of seven categories were favorable to the budget, once again including revenue and margin. Revenue was $15,428 favorable with margin coming in at $14,423 favorable.
Capital spending was $5,411 unfavorable to the budget.
