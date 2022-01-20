The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors approved the purchase of a replacement chipper from Mobark at its Dec. 28 meeting.
PES received bids for two chippers from the company with the Model 1621X using a spring press and the Model 1821X using a hydraulic press.
After discussing the topic and receiving a demonstration, Director of Operations Kirby Parr recommended the hydraulic chipper, which would prove safer and more effective despite costing roughly $4,500 more than the spring-loaded model.
The board agreed, passing a motion to purchase the Model 1821X at $88,901.54. Due to the nine-month lead time on the purchase, the expense will be on the next fiscal year budget rather than the FY21-22 budget.
Financial Reports
The board approved the November financial reports for both the electric and broadband divisions.
The November report for the electric division was split, with four categories favorable to the budget and four unfavorable. Among those favorable were revenue with a $272,452 positive variation, as well as TVA credits, Operations and Maintenance and capital spending. The unfavorable categories included margin with $48,049 an unfavorable mark as well as purchase power, reinvested earnings and cash flow.
However, the electric division is still favorable for the fiscal year in six-of-eight categories, while the variation for the remaining two categories is less than 5 percent unfavorable.
In the broadband division, all eight categories were favorable to the budget for the month of November including revenue at $15,694 favorable, margin at $26,953 favorable and cash flow at $34,527 favorable.
For the year, the broadband division is favorable in seven-of-eight categories. O&M is the lone category unfavorable with only a 1.4 percent variation to the budget.
Operating Policies
The Power Board also approved seven operating policies at the December meeting. These policies pertained to active shooter, bomb threat, fire safety, inclement weather shelter, medical emergency, personal protective equipment (PPE) and work safety.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a positive report on PES employees who had participated in disaster relief work in Mayfield, Ky., after tornadoes recently led to severe damage in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.