The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to upgrade its broadband data contract with iRis, increasing its backhaul to 15 gigabytes while decreasing cost.
The Power Board was presented with three options for upgrading purchased bandwidth. The board selected an option which increases the iRis Networks’ contract for backhaul from 6 GB to 15 through redundant 10 GB pipes. Over the next three years, the new contract is expected to save PES Energize $19,800.
“I don’t think it’s a question of should we upgrade our data when we can save money,” PES CEO Richard Kelley said. “I just think it’s a question of do you want more data right now, or do you want more savings?”
Financial Reports
The Power Board unanimously approved financial reports for the month of June, showing a largely favorable final month of the 2019-20 Fiscal Year.
In the electric division, revenue was the lone category which was unfavorable to budget at around $769,000. The presentation noted that this was once again due to the economic slowdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in tandem with mild weather and energy conservation.
For the months of April through June, revenue for residential electric was similar to previous years, while the decrease came primarily from the commercial and industrial sectors.
For the year, Operations and Maintenance was favorable to the budget by $550,000, primarily due to unfilled positions as well as reduced travel and training due to COVID-19’s impact.
The cash flow surplus for the year was $1,179,000 favorable to the budget when excluding a bond payoff, which was a non-budgeted event.
In the broadband division, revenue was slightly unfavorable at approximately $7,000 in June, a trend that has been seen all year. Capital expenditures were also unfavorable to the budget by around $1,000, though all other categories were favorable including the cash flow surplus which was roughly $47,000 favorable.
On the issue of past-due payments, the board heard that after disconnects resumed June 15, the amount owed by electric customers decreased by $50,000. This dropped the total amount of past due funds to just over $75,000 which falls in line with June of 2019.
In the broadband division, past-due payments at the end of June stood at just over $10,000, an improvement when compared to the previous year.
TVA Flexibility Agreement
The Power Board unanimously approved a motion to adopt a TVA Power Supply Flexibility Agreement.
Within the last year, PES agreed to a 20-year Long-Term Partnership with TVA that included the flexibility for the company to pursue its own solar or non-solar electric generation.
Adopting the flexibility agreement did not require PES to take any immediate action but simply allowed the company the option to pursue these possibilities in the future.
Operating Policy 2-12
The Power Board also unanimously approved an amendment to Operating Policy 2-12, dealing with customer payments.
The amendment updated the policy’s first paragraph to reflect language related to SecurePay and SmartHub. Additional changes included removing the $500 maximum on credit card payments.
Education Network of America
The Power Board also heard that the Education Network of America, a PES data customer that provides the network conductivity between the school board and all the county school facilities, had approached Energize about a potential upgrade.
ENA currently purchases a total of eleven, 1 GB circuits but initially inquired about the option to upgrade to a 10 GB circuit to all schools. Such an upgrade would require not only a software change but also an upgrade to certain hardware.
ENA later amended their request and asked for pricing for both a 2 GB and 5 GB upgrade.
A motion passed to offer ENA an upgrade to 2 GB. Without better understanding of ENA’s project and with current limitations in excess bandwidth, the board did not want to sell something that Energize potentially could not deliver.
