The future of video options offered by Pulaski Electric System could change within the next year as the PES Board of Directors discussed the ramifications of 5G Technology at an Aug. 25 meeting.
The FCC, Federal Communications Commission, has announced mandated changes to the spectrum in which PES Energize receives its video programming in order to make provisions for 5G. While the FCC provides reimbursement for these mandated changes, a licensing error will lead to PES only receiving reimbursement for a small portion of the cost required for upgrading its earth station.
In the coming months, the Power Board must decide how to proceed but no action was taken on the subject at the Aug. 25 meeting.
Financial Reports
The Power Board unanimously approved the financial reports for the month of July, the first month of the new fiscal year.
In the electric division, revenue was approximately $406,000 less than budget with margin approximately $140,000 less than budget.
However, Operations and Maintenance was favorable to budget by approximately $65,000 with capital spending approximately $490,000 favorable to the budget to counter the aforementioned shortfalls.
The difference in capital spending was due in part to the delay in the receipt of a bucket truck that was originally scheduled for delivery in the month of July. The cost of the truck was $264,000.
In the broadband division, cost of goods sold was the only category unfavorable to the budget by only $748. Among the favorable categories were revenue ($1,650), margin ($902), O&M ($14,132) and cash flow surplus ($24,053), among others.
The board also heard that the amount owed for past due accounts at the end of July was $49,324, nearly half of the 12-month rolling average as well as the figure from July of 2019.
