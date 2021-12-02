The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors welcomed a new member during its regular monthly meeting last week.
Sarah Wakefield Reese was introduced as the newest member of the power board joining Chairman Marcus Houston, JB Smith, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford and Neal Bass on the board. Reese was appointed by Ford to replace Scott Newton who has been chosen by the board to serve as PES CEO.
Ford was unanimously elected to serve as the board’s vice chair, a position Newton had previously held. The vice chair is responsible for conducting power board meetings when the chairman cannot be present.
During its November meeting the board dealt with a variety of issues including cost of living raises for employees, several personnel policy updates, bid approvals and more.
Cost of Living
Upon Newton’s recommendation, the power board approved a 4 percent cost of living pay increase for PES employees.
When the board approved its fiscal year budget in July, a “placeholder” cost of living raise was set at 2.5 percent with the idea the board would consider what to do by January.
With that in mind, the PES management team recommended a 5.5 percent cost of living increase for all employees, basing that on the Consumer Price Index through October, which is up 6.2 percent over the last 12 months. PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones noted that is the largest increase in the CPI since November 1990.
At a cost of approximately $22,000 annually
per percentage point above 2.5 percent, it was noted that the 5.5 percent increase would only cost PES $66,000 for the remaining six months of the current fiscal year. However, when the 2022-23 fiscal year budget comes, it was also noted that the 5.5 percent increase would cost PES $132,000.
Board member Neal Bass expressed his concern that cost of living pay increases are being considered in January rather than during the budgeting process in July when rates can be adjusted to compensate for these kinds of increases.
Bass noted that with health insurance premiums considered earlier in the meeting and the proposed 5.5 percent cost of living increase, that the cost for PES to do business would increase by almost $200,000.
“It’s got to be pushed to the revenue side,” Bass said of the kind of increases in costs being discussed, once again adding he would like to see these discussions taking place during budgeting.
Bass and other board members expressed their desire to “take care” of PES employees, but doing so halfway through the year was a problem cited by board members other than Bass as well.
The board looked to Newton, who said he would not suggest a cost of living raise less than 4 percent in order to keep PES in step with average pay ranges for utilities
in surrounding areas.
Based on the recommendation from their CEO, the board approved the 4 percent cost of living raises for PES employees to be effective in January.
Vehicle Policy
The power board has been working on multiple personnel policies. Most of those were approved after extensive discussions at a recent work session.
Among the policies discussed and approved at last week’s regular meeting were changes to how and where PES vehicles can be driven during personal time as well as how the policy affects employees who are working away from their base of operations but need to take lunch breaks, etc. The policy change was approved unanimously.
COVID Policy
The board also approved a policy change designed to put PES in line with state government concerning COVID changes particularly dealing with state law.
PES Attorney Andy Hoover said PES is in an odd position dealing with state, federal and TVA regulations that affect how PES operates.
Hoover said the new state law does not allow signs that say you must where a mask if unvaccinated.
The new policy, which is expected to require updating as federal and state governments continue to put forth opposing mandates, puts PES in line with the state government.
Newton said PES would remove signs requiring masks from its front entrance upon approval from the board, which was received unanimously.
Financials
PES earned $3.6 million in revenues in the month of October. Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones noted that for the third straight month, PES’s revenues exceeded the projected amounts for the month.
For the current fiscal year, PES’s margin is favorable within 1.7 percent of budget and cash is ahead of budget by $61,000.
Jones said PES is seeing increases in the costs of materials, which has affected the capital projects budget every month so far this year. When asked if the cost of materials is expected to slow down capital projects, Jones said he believes delivery delays would have more of an impact moving forward.
Energize also recorded revenues 4.7 percent favorable to budget, with Jones noting the Data Package sales have improved.
In other business the PES Board of Directors:
• Approved the purchase of a small bucket truck at the cost of $185,328, with a variable delivery date of 300 days from the date the company receives the chassis from Ford.
• The power board approved an employee health insurance plan as recommended by the PES management team. The health plan includes a 13.84 percent increase in premium costs with no increase in dental or vision premiums. PES pays 75 percent of employee health
insurance premiums.
• Approved a bid of $99,500 to build a pole shed to house equipment currently sitting out in the elements and make room for a new piece of equipment.
