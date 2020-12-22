The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors passed a motion that will secure the future of video options for PES Energize at a Nov. 30 called meeting.
The meeting was called for the express purpose of discussing the future of PES video options after the topic was tabled during the Nov. 24 regularly scheduled meeting.
The Federal Communications Commission has announced mandated changes to the spectrum in which PES Energize receives its video programming in order to make provisions for 5G. While the FCC provides reimbursement for these mandated changes, a licensing error will lead to PES only receiving reimbursement for a small portion of the cost required for upgrading its earth station.
As a result, it was determined that performing the upgrades to the earth station, which would cost approximately $500,000, was not a viable option. The two remaining options were to exit video or choose to move to a digital stream through a third party.
A detailed presentation was laid out at the meeting explaining the benefits and potential risks of all options. PES sought digital streaming options from multiple companies with Jackson Energy Authority/MegaHertz and iRis/CNI presenting the most viable options.
The first option presented to the Board was that of exiting video, which would lead to reduced capital, additional co-location space, additional revenue from the sale of used video gear and no video contracts or programming fees. However, exiting the video market also carried the risk of a potential loss of data and phone customers as well as the loss of the local community channel.
The board then heard the potential benefits of a digital stream with Minerva 10, which would also reduce capital investment. The move to digital with Minerva 10 would allow Energize to continue using the existing set-top boxes as well as more affordable box options. It will introduce a Bring Your Own Device option in which Energize customers can stream video on their own smart devices.
In addition, revenue streams such as additional co-location space and sale of used video gear would still be possible. PES would also still receive the $89,660 FCC reimbursement to help fund the initial capital investment, whereas the company would forfeit this reimbursement if it exited video.
After much discussion, the Board unanimously passed a motion to provide video through JEA/MegaHertz in the form of a three-year agreement initially providing both analog as well as the digital stream with Minerva 10. This would include a one-time capital investment of $54,450 and an annual cost of $120,451.
The contract was to be awarded the first week of December and go live targeted for April 1, 2021. The PES dish farm would then be decommissioned by May 31, 2021, and the company work to migrate all current analog customers to the digital platform within 12 months of launch.
The deciding factor in continuing to provide video among the board members appeared to be based on a desire to continue to provide an affordable product to the community in order to avoid leaving a vacuum in the market that could lead to other companies taking advantage of local customers.
“These guys put a lot of work into this, and they made a recommendation to us,” Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, a board member, said. “And while we’ve looked across this table before and got recommendations that weren’t the best options for us, I think we ought to give these guys a chance and take it three years down the road and see where we are. That’s just my opinion of it. That and the fact that, and I think Richard [Kelley] was kind of hitting on this, the spirit of why these services were put into place with Pulaski Electric was to service our folks here. Competitors cut rates to try and grab up our customers but if they get them all, what are they going to do? Their rates are going to go through the roof, and I don’t think that’s fair to our citizens.”
Board Chair Marcus Houston echoed Ford’s sentiment.
“You have two options in life, you can either be a good shepherd or as the Bible calls it, you’re a hireling,” Houston said. “A hireling is when they come for your sheep, you say what’s in it for me? For us, this city, this town, our community, they’re our sheep. We started out as good shepherds, and we have to take care of them. If we step out and leave a vacuum in that market, someone is going to come in here with prices to get everybody on the hook and to possibly kill us on the broadband side while doing it. Once they’ve got them on the hook, they’re going to be a hireling and raise the prices on our community.”
