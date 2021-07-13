The Pulaski Electric System Board of Directors chose to move forward with interviews for its now open CEO position at a meeting June 22, following its regularly scheduled meeting.
Former board Vice Chairman Scott Newton is currently serving as the interim CEO after Richard Kelley resigned to take a position with Columbia Power and Water.
The board passed a motion to schedule its first round of interviews with four candidates, including Newton, which were to have taken place June 29-30. All interviews were to be conducted virtually.
Financial Reports
The board received largely favorable financial reports for both the month of May and the fiscal year to date.
The electric division reported numbers favorable to budget in six of eight categories with a reinvested earnings surplus of more than 266 percent and a cash flow surplus of more than 15 percent. The lone categories unfavorable to budget were capital spending, which is still more than 18 percent favorable to budget for the fiscal year, and revenue, which is offset by favorable numbers in purchase power.
The broadband division was meanwhile favorable to budget in six of seven categories for the month of May and favorable in all categories for the fiscal year.
Reinvested earnings were favorable to budget by 240 percent, meanwhile cash flow surplus was favorable to budget by more than 204 percent. Revenue was favorable by 5.7 percent.
Operations and Maintenance was the lone category unfavorable to budget by just 0.5 percent, but the category is more than 9 percent favorable to budget for the year.
Altec Dispute
A matter involving a dispute with Altec Inc., over failure to complete a purchase order at the agreed upon value, was turned over to PES attorney Andy Hoover.
Altec won a bid in 2020 to provide two trucks to PES, but has now informed the company that a 5 percent surcharge would be requested for one of the two trucks due to increased costs of materials. The letter detailed that the surcharge would be requested on all orders delivered after July 1. Since one of the two trucks was scheduled for delivery before July 1, the surcharge was only requested for one truck. The 5 percent would amount to an additional $12,281.40 owed by PES.
Newton pointed out that, due to requirements surrounding its bidding process, paying more than what was agreed upon could create an issue with the company’s regulators.
“My main concern was, knowing our current bid process, we bid this out, and they’re changing it after the fact, and I’m assuming that’s a big no-no for our bid process.”
Hoover agreed.
“When you bid with a public entity, you have to be able to stand behind your bid,” Hoover said. “It’s not our choice that you take 12 months, 18 months for delivery. That’s part of the cost of doing business. If you want to avoid the risk of materials going up, then you do like [fast food restaurants]. You build a lot of trucks and have them ready when someone buys them instead of doing a custom order after you make a bid. We rely on that bid. We approved that bid. The risk shifts to them.”
The attorney added that while Altec had not initially provided the lowest bid, they had been deemed the best bid due to their reliability. Board members suggested that if the bid had been at the newly requested price instead of what was agreed upon at the time, it may not have been deemed the best.
“The bids came in real close together and because of their reliability and different things we talked about, they were the best bid, and that’s why they got them,” board member Pat Ford said. “But if it had been a bigger span of $25,000, then we might have said, ‘Well, it’s not really worth that.’”
The board approved the motion to turn the matter over to Hoover.
Policy Updates
The board approved three new policies, which had been tabled at the May meeting due to requests for changes in wording.
A cybersecurity policy was approved as is. The wording regarding applicant requests for service in the aid-to-construction fiber policy was updated before approval. The board also amended wording in its resignation policy to remove the section on rehiring and adjust wording on payment and unused leave before approving it as well.
Informational Items
The board received information on a proposed change to Energize commercial rates with its Gold Internet plan (1,000 MB/1,000 MB) seeing a proposed rate of $499.95 compared to its $1,250 current rate. The Silver plan (500 MB/500 MB) would see a proposed rate of $249.95 compared to its the current rate of $499.95. The Bronze plan (100 MB/100 MB) would see a proposed rate of $79.95 compared to its current rate of $89.95, while the Small Commercial (50 MB/50 MB) would see no change from its $49.95 rate.
The board also heard the state fiber grant would apply to most of the county, and the matching grant limit has been raised from $2 million to $7 million.
“If the board has the appetite of coming up with $7 million, we could have $14 million going toward fiber,” Newton said. “We can have city partners. We can have the county as a partner. Anyone willing to participate.”
Ford said he sees this as an opportunity.
“I think we’ve all said this all the time, but we need to look at how we can get broadband across our county. Bottom line, we have to figure that out.”
Board member J.B. Smith agreed, adding, “To me, it’s a drawing card for population growth. It’s needed. It’s almost like electricity now.”
The board also heard about measures to ensure its plan over the next few years to increase the number of LED street lights will feature as few 4,000 kelvin lights as possible, which studies have shown may cause eye discomfort and glare.
The agreement would keep all existing 4,000 kelvin lighting in place and complete the installation of contractually obligated 4,000 kelvin lighting. Meanwhile, the city would switch to 3,000 kelvin lighting for residential use and the remainder of installs.
Finally, the board heard PES had received a perfect score on its most recent safety audit.
“We scored perfect on our safety audit,” Newton said. “No suggestions. No recommendations. We scored 100 percent. The auditor listed the things we’d had over the years, but this year we knocked it out of the park.”
Board members asked Newton to relay congratulations as well as their gratitude to Safety Director Charles McElroy and his team.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that PES is expected to be fully staffed at all positions as of July 31.
• Approved the fiscal year 2022 budget.
