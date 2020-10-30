After determining an appropriate property maintenance ordinance was already in place, the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, during its Oct. 13 meeting, decided all that was needed was enforcement of said ordinance.
Alderman Brandon Beard had previously brought this discussion to the board after several residents complained to him about properties in need of attention.
“I don’t think we need to do anything else other than to get the ball rolling,” Beard said.
The board suggested that the best method for this enforcement would be to deliver a copy of the ordinance with the violation of that property highlighted. Minor Hill police officer Ted Burdette will deliver a letter with a copy of the ordinance to the residents who are identified as being in violation of the ordinance.
Mayor Tracy Wilburn said some citizens are not necessarily aware of such mandates until it is brought to their attention.
“If you have a vehicle in your yard that is half dismantled and doesn’t have a registered tag on it, that’s considered a junk vehicle,” Alderman Chad Ingram said. “It’s got to be a steady and strict policy that applies to everybody.”
Residents will be given a specified amount of time to rectify the violation.
“The cleaner and nicer the town is, the better the property values are,” a Minor Hill resident said. “It’s a community effort. It’s going to take community effort to do it.”
Mayor Wilburn acknowledged that everyone has their own rights, however, and these specifications would not be over trivial matters like how hay is stacked, or trees are trimmed.
Saving Lives
EMS Director Roy Griggs was in attendance at the meeting to discuss the need of a functioning automated external defibrillator (AED) in the first responder’s truck. It had been brought to his attention that it was no longer working.
“It is in bad need of being replaced,” Griggs said. “As far as you are from Pulaski, if you don’t get that defibrillator within 10 minutes, it’s not going to be good.”
Beard informed the board that it would be $795 for a new device or $237 to refurbish the old one.
“I can’t really think of anything else on that truck that is more important than that defibrillator,” Griggs insisted. “They [first responders] could literally save their [distressed person] life just by shocking them with that machine.”
The board approved getting the AED refurbished and buying an additional one. If the old AED is incapable of being refurbished, they will purchase another new unit to replace it as well.
Dump Site
The former dump site next to the convenience center in the Ag Park is in its final cleanup stage. Wilburn informed the board that the previously dumped brush had been bulldozed and burned.
It only needs to be covered with dirt before they get the state to come back for an inspection. Then, Wilburn anticipates the case to be closed.
Reports
According to the financial report, the total income was $23,932.01 with expenses that totaled $25,176.25, resulting in a net loss of $1,244.24.
The police report included six speeding citations. There were $883.50 in fines and $88.75 in court fees.
In other business, the board went over the audit report. Wilburn read that the audit concluded since one person is both recording transactions and doing the deposits, there was not a segregation of duties.
“Because we only have one person here who takes in the money and takes it to the bank,” Wilburn added. “Everything else looks good.”
The board approved both the audit and reappointing Beard as vice mayor.
