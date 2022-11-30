The Giles County Commission’s Insurance Committee moved a proposal through that could create significant savings for county employees on their health insurance premiums.
While the committee voted to pass the matter on to the commission’s Budget Committee, it was noted by some commissioners during the Nov. 22 insurance committee meeting, that the cost to the county (taxpayers) would also be significant, and should be considered.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners, along with county Human Resources representative Liz Pate and Nancy Griffin with Moore-Sumners’ office put forth a plan to the insurance committee that would have the county stay on the state health insurance plan and pay more toward employees’ premiums as a way to help county employees bring home more money each month and possibly retain more county employees.
County Executive Graham Stowe explained that the issue of looking at paying more toward employee health insurance premiums came as the county commission has recently considered bonuses for ambulance service personnel in an attempt to retain EMS employees.
While the one-time retention bonuses for EMS employees were projected to cost the county $137,000, it was determined that the county could pay more toward all county employees’ insurance premiums for the remainder of the year at a cost to the county of approximately $50,000.
While multiple health insurance options are included in the proposal, the most notable among the proposed changes is the employee cost for family coverage dropping from $1,536 to $605 per month.
Stowe said adopting the proposal would put Giles County ahead of Lawrence County and on par with Marshall and Lincoln counties in terms of the health insurance benefits for employees.
Moore-Sumners told the story of a longtime county employee who was looking to change jobs due to the high cost of family insurance coverage. In an emotional moment, she expressed the employee’s reaction to what is now being proposed.
“We see the employees every day,” she said, noting that numbers on paper do not fully express the impact of the decisions being made. “We know their struggles and issues.”
Griffin added that county commissioners for years have talked about how much they value the county’s employees.
“We have people at the Courthouse that make $20,000-$30,000 a year, give them a break,” Griffin said. “You have to decide if you appreciate your employees or not.”
Commissioner Matt Rubelsky, not a member of the committee, expressed his concern about the cost to sustain the changes to the health insurance premiums after this year.
“It’s going to cost revenue,” Rubelsky said. “Can we afford what we’re talking about? We have to find the revenue.”
Insurance Committee Chairman David Wamble described the process of doing what is best for employees concerning their health benefits as a two-pronged approach — find the best available plan and fund it.
Stowe said Moore-Sumners and her team had fulfilled prong one, and prong two would need to go to the budget committee.
On finding the best available plan, Moore-Sumners told the committee a broker had been contacted to get information on health insurance options outside the state plan, which the county has been using.
According to Pate, the experience with the broker was disappointing, while Moore-Sumners said her research with other government bodies in the area indicated that leaving the state plan for at least two years has not gone well for those who have done it.
She noted that Marshall County and the City of Pulaski have both gotten out of the state health insurance plan and both have gotten back in due to enormous increases in premiums in the second year of coverage.
“The state plan is great,” she said. “There’s different options. The county needs to find a better way to fund those options.”
“They are bringing you the solution that is the best possible,” Stowe said. “They have answered the questions, done their due diligence and we want to move it forward to the budget committee.”
It was also noted that all county departments are dealing with employee retention problems, not just the ambulance service.
Stowe added that the county would not be able to discuss retention bonuses every year, but could budget each year for employee health benefits.
The committee unanimously agreed to send the health insurance proposal forward to the budget committee.
In other business, the insurance committee:
• Heard an update from Jimmy Alsup and Chad Alsup of Alsup and Associates Insurance, which writes the county’s insurance policies for liablity, property, professional liability, workers comp, surety bonds and more.
