The Giles County Agri Park Committee has been wrestling with a long list of issues concerning the operation of the park and the role of the committee that oversees the county-owned property.
Up next for the Agri Park Committee is a meeting Friday, Dec. 2, to try to finalize some of the issues discussed earlier this month.
The Agri Park Committee met Nov. 4 to dig into the process of setting parameters under which they should oversee the park. In October, committee members split into subcommittees to evaluate different aspects of the park and its operations.
The goal, according to discussion at its Nov. 4 meeting, is to create a set of bylaws from which the Agri Park Committee can work, then consider creating rules for use of the park.
County Executive Graham Stowe said the Agri Park Committee has apparently operated with no bylaws for decades, if ever. He submitted, and the committee reviewed, proposed bylaws he developed from multiple sources. The draft bylaws presented by Stowe were meant, as much as possible, to mirror what the committee has been doing and pulling important benchmarks from similar boards in other counties.
One issue is that, from his research so far, Stowe said the Giles County Agri Park is the only such facility in the state in terms of the makeup of its governing board.
The property on which the Giles County Agri Park sits is owned by the county, but the park itself is operated by the Agri Park Committee which is made up of a combination of county commissioners and members of the civic clubs that primarily use and care for the facility. Currently, representation on the committee is equally split between county commissioners and civic club members.
Stowe said he tried to go back to the origins of the park in the mid 1970s to find out how and why the operation of the park was set up the way it was. However, he said he’s found nothing that explains why it was established as an agricultural park.
Stowe also clarified that the Agri Park Committee is a non-profit board, not actually a committee of the county commission.
He noted that the Agri Park was probably formed before 501(c)(3) was even codified for non-profit registration and the committee has not been registered as a 501(c)(3).
Agri Park Committee Chairman Matt Rubelsky, a county commissioner, said the committee needs to determine who they are, what they want the park to be and what the make up of the committee will be.
He acknowledged that while the county puts money into the park every year, the civic clubs each had put in money to be part of the committee and continue to put money and effort into the park each year.
The proposed bylaws, according to discussion, would change the current makeup of the committee to have more county commissioners (five) than civic club members (four).
When Lions Club representative and Agri Park caretaker Benny Birdsong mentioned maintaining equal representation on the committee he received push back from County Commissioner Gayle Jones, who said the county holds all the liability on the park. Doggett suggested more should be determined about where the liability actual falls.
Doggett noted that even if there was equal representation for the clubs and the county, the proposed bylaws give Stowe tie-breaking responsibilities.
“I’ve always looked at this board as a cooperative,” Doggett said. “It’s the county that owns and funds it and it’s the clubs that provide the blood, sweat and tears. I like the fact that the clubs get a voice.”
Rubelsky said he favors the 5-4 split in membership with the commission maintaining the majority.
Birdsong said the committee membership has been equal over the last 20 years and it seems to have worked well.
Stowe said he believes at a minimum the county should maintain majority representation.
Other issues discussed in developing bylaws for the Agri Park Committee included:
• How to handle civic club membership on the committee.
• Setting a regular monthly date and time for the committee to meet.
• How reservations are to be made and how far in advance they can be made.
• Whether clubs represented on the committee should have preference in dates and how far in advance.
• Allowing certain groups such as Giles County Fire and Rescue, veterans organizations and others to use the park at no charge.
The Agri Park Committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall.
One goal of the meeting is to go back over the bylaws as discussed on Nov. 4 and try to get them approved so the Agri Park Committee can move forward inside of those parameters.
Another issue facing the committee is developing a process and rules for leasing and use of the Agri Park.
