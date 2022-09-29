The Giles County Economic Development Commission continues to bring in prospects to the area with four coming this year alone.
EDC Director David Hamilton said he has not received an update from those visits, but some chose different areas, which he attributes to the possibility of those locations having available buildings or wanting to be closer to a metro area.
A SPEC building has been proposed as a possible solution, though Hamilton said the building will be expensive and take time to complete.
“I’m not sure how that will progress, but potential costs and locations are being evaluated,” he said.
One such location under consideration, according to Hamilton, is Lot 5 of Industrial Park South, which has a 258,800-square-foot pad on the site.
While there had been a lot of interest from electric vehicle suppliers, other prospects have somewhat slowed down, he said.
Also, trees have been removed from Lot 15 to open the site and make it more visible for prospects, Hamilton said, adding Tarpley Shop Road will be improved to industrial standards via funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation through the industrial access road program.
Projects
Other projects EDC has worked on this year include the acquisition of 25 acres on Mines Road and developing it as a rail site.
Frito Lay has continued to expand and is up to about 770 employees, now becoming the county’s largest employer, with Marelli being the second largest with about 620 employees, he said.
EDC received a $50,000 grant through the ThreeStar Program this year that was used for the purchase of various equipment for the Giles County Schools CTE program, among other things, Hamilton said.
He said the grant also provided funds for a preliminary engineering study for a mountain bike trail in Pulaski behind the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, and there were also funds designated to the Giles Chamber to assist in promoting tourism.
A housing project in Ardmore will continue to move forward after sewer improvements are made to the Ardmore, Ala., sewer treatment plant.
“We are working with County Executive Graham Stowe and other local officials to help fund sewer line improvements on the Ardmore, Tenn., side using a federal grant program. Once the capacity issue is completed on the sewer plant, the housing project should begin soon after,” Hamilton said.
Transload Facility
The transload facility is open and operational and is a service that will be beneficial to local and area industries by reducing transportation costs, Hamilton said, adding there is interest in locating a warehouse on the site as well.
The facility now has a conveyor belt system to assist with unloading the materials, he said, adding that the business already has several customers.
“It’s not going to be an employment generator but will help save our local industries in transportation costs by bringing all their materials in by rail instead of trucking from the Nashville area,” Hamilton said. “Interest is picking up and Patriot Rails may be interested at some point in expanding that facility.”
Retail Strategies
EDC continues to work with Retail Strategies on bringing retail into the area, Hamilton said.
He said there has been interest lately in retail, but the potential issue is not having sites on College Street that are suitable for these developments.
“We keep looking for something close by,” Hamilton said. “It’s a process.”
Employment
“One of the biggest problems we are facing right now is the labor market,” Hamilton said. “A lot of local industries are increasing their pay rates, and that’s helping, but this is a nationwide issue.”
While 6,300 people leave Giles County to travel to work in the Nashville, Huntsville and surrounding counties each day, about 3,100 people commute to Giles to work, the majority of those coming from Lawrenceburg, Hamilton said.
Buildings With Lease Availability
The Edelman building is being leased by a local group which is trying to attract some industry into that space as well, Hamilton said, adding that the building is currently the only one available in the county.
The Timken building is still in the process of being renovated, and the owner is investing “millions of dollars” into those renovations, including all new air condition units, he said.
The building is expected to be ready to lease to potential customers around April 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.