When the Giles County Commission meets next week, commissioners will determine the fate of an 18-year-old land use management plan that some consider restrictive and unnecessary and others consider vital to protecting the county from possible nuisance land use.
People on both sides of the issue spoke at a public hearing held by the county commission last week to get citizen input before a vote to rescind the land use management plan. By a three-to-one margin the majority of the comments were in favor of getting rid of the land use plan that is currently in place.
The Giles County Commission will meet in regular session Monday, July 19, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The recommendation to rescind the current land use management plan is on the agenda for next week’s meeting.
The Giles County Land Use Management Plan was passed by the county commission in 2003, mostly in reaction to an effort to locate a hazardous waste incinerator in the old phosphate mines north of Pulaski.
County Commissioner Roger Reedy, who was a leader in the effort to get the land use plan passed in 2003, has said that Giles Countians had little-to-no voice in the hazardous waste incinerator attempting to operate in the county. Despite extensive efforts by the county’s leaders and citizens, Reedy said what stopped the incinerator was three Maury County men who purchased the property.
After the land use management plan was passed in 2003, no enforcement provisions were ever approved and the plan has never been enforced.
When Giles County Executive Melissa Greene’s office started receiving requests to enforce the land use management plan over the past few years, she reached out to the Giles County Planning Commission, which is responsible for any changes or updates to the content of the plan, but not enforcement.
For close to a year, the planning commission wrestled with how to update and/or change the land use management plan so that it reflects Giles County’s current needs. With advice from a consultant on zoning and land use plans, the planning commission attempted for several months to find ways to make the changes needed to keep the protections the plan offered.
The planning commission’s initial efforts proved futile and a movement among local citizens and members of the planning commission resulted in a 6-5 vote of the planning commission in June to recommend the county commission rescind the 2003 land use management plan altogether.
Last week’s public hearing was set to allow citizens and commissioners to express themselves concerning removing the land use management plan.
The comments included:
• Rosemary Martin of Campbellsville asked that the land use management plan be kept in place because having nothing leaves Giles County in jeopardy to be used as a dumping ground.
“Without land use regulations, residents would have no legal recourse to protect ourselves and our property values,” Martin said. “I’m asking our elected commissioners to protect and preserve the natural beauty and quality of life for the residents of Giles County who elected them to do so.”
Martin asked commissioners who feel the current plan is flawed not to get rid of it, but to work on it.
• Sharon Rush of the Lake Logan community in southern Giles County shared her experience of seeking to know what regulations the county had concerning the use of a composting toilet, which can be used in place of a septic system.
Approximately five years ago when she asked the county about a land use plan, Rush said she was told there is a plan but it’s not enforced. Calling the answer mysterious, Rush said she initially realized the answer would allow her to use her composting toilet.
However, she said she also realized that no enforcement of the land use management plan is irresponsible.
“You have a plan and you don’t enforce it?” Rush asked. “That means anybody can dump anywhere.”
She noted the effects the lack of enforcement could have on the county’s streams.
“You need a land use plan manager who’s going to enforce the rules and have the law behind that person so they can go out and clean up problems that are out there, because there are going to be problems,” she said. “People from other counties are going to feel like they can just bring their waste products in here and dump them all over our land? I don’t think so. There has to be rules.”
Rush finished by noting that the Native Americans who were residents of this area before Giles County existed worshiped the land and thought it was sacred.
“People come and go, businesses come and go, farmers come and go, but the land stays,” Rush said. “We have a responsibility to the future to maintain control over that land so it isn’t destroyed or sullied. As a county commission, that’s your responsibility.”
• Chris Morris is a former county commissioner who was on the county commission when the land use plan was passed in 2003.
Morris said there are a lot of concerns about the land use plan among the people of Giles County and reminded commissioners that they represent those people and should listen to them.
Morris recalled that the concerns in 2003 were adult entertainment, rock quarries, hazardous waste and junk yards. He said the land use plan was put together as a way to regulate those concerns.
“We didn’t change anything and nothing has changed,” Morris said. “The same concerns exist today. They haven’t gone away.”
Morris stressed the county should keep its efforts to regulate land use simple.
“We have tools in the toolbox we’re not using,” Morris said, adding that he also fears government overreach like others who want the plan rescinded. “There are the concerns that still exist. Address those concerns, take care of your county and move forward,”
• Marlin Cooper said he represents three families who live on Apache Circle in northern Giles County, having moved there 30 years ago planning only to stay two years.
“We fell in love with Giles County and its simplicity,” Cooper said. “We don’t need people telling us how to run our property. We don’t need people telling us what to do with our property. We’re already paying taxes on it and I’d hate to pay higher taxes.
“As far as all these fears coming in, I’ve been here 30 years and I haven’t seen them. Where are they at?” he asked, noting that the Native Americans referenced early didn’t have a zoning commission, but lived by the unwritten rule of loving the land.
• Tom Dancison is an attorney who formerly served as a law clerk for the zoning board of the City of Pittsburgh, Penn.
“It was the outside powers that come in and litigate and cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars litigating over many superfluous things,” he said, adding that sometimes it’s better to have no law than a bad law.
Dancison suggested the county possibly consider ordinances to control what needs to controlled.
“I know no one gave me money to buy my property,” he said. “The government didn’t give me money to buy it and I don’t think the government should be telling me how to use it. That’s why I moved here. That’s why we live out in an agricultural area.
“I’m very leery and want to be a voice of caution, that sometimes when you put rules in they can be enforced against you and sometimes enforced against other people,” he said. “It’s all in who’s running the show. Be very cautious of that. It’s just a reflection of things we’ve all seen in government. Sometimes those you know get treated one way and those you don’t get treated another way. Those who have money get treated one way and those who don’t get treated another way.”
He finished by warning that zoning can be very costly.
• Janice Tucker asked commissioners not to rescind the land use management plan.
“If needed, look at it to make it better for all the citizens of Giles County, and I think we need to have some input from all citizens of Giles County,” Tucker said.
She noted how the whole community banded together to fight against the hazardous waste incinerator.
“All of us here are taxpayers and most of us are property owners. Our voice must count for something,” she said. “If we have laws in effect that require property owners to maintain their own property, then the county must maintain the same standards that they have set for us.”
• Annelle Guthrie recalled fighting countywide zoning back in the 1990s, when she said the majority of Giles Countians were against it, noting that she would say most Giles Countians are still against it.
“I understand that this zoning board doesn’t have any nefarious plans for us,” she said. “But as someone back then once said, y’all won’t be in power forever. And what saint are you going to get to run this zoning board because that’s a lot of power to put in somebody’s hands.”
She recommended the county rely on Dancison for advice and asked commissioners to vote against the current plan.
• Andy Edwards works for Quail Forever, which he said is dedicated to conserving land and taking care of it.
He said there are entities that already regulate a lot of the things that had been mentioned.
“I feel like we have a whole lot of the things that are real concerns out there, but I feel like a lot of the concerns that are tacked onto our land use management plan are already taken care of in other ways,” Edwards said, adding that he can see how land use management could be used in opposite ways than what was intended. “Seems to me the thing to do is go with the recommendation of the planning commission and rescind the current plan,” he concluded.
• Connie Howell is a former county commissioner who served when the land use management plan passed in 2003, having voted against it.
Howell said even at the time it was passed, she felt the plan was wide open.
She noted that Dancison, an attorney, is warning that the plan could subject the county to “lawsuit after lawsuit” and the planning commission’s consultant has said the current plan is wide open.
“You’ve got these two people telling us we don’t need this plan,” Howell said, asking what is going to happen if the plan is not rescinded. “What does it look like?”
Calling the land use management plan “awful” Howell said she hopes county commissioners are listening to the people they represent.
Noting that she dealt with zoning when she worked for the city of Pulaski, Howell said, “Zoning is a way to hurt an enemy and help a friend.”
• Tonya Guthrie was raised in Giles County but has lived in other areas, including Georgia where she said she worked with the planning commission in one of north Georgia’s fastest growing counties.
She said the costs of a “legitimate planning commission” add up — including a dedicated planning commissioner, two office personnel and two building inspectors.
Keeping office personnel was difficult, she said, because they were yelled at and cussed every day by people coming in mad because one person got a variance but another didn’t. She said the ensuing lawsuits kept the planning commissioner in court at least three days a week and the building inspectors tied up in court as well.
“You need to let property owners decide,” she said. “We pay for our land, we pay our taxes, let us decide what we do with our land.”
Speaking of the Native Americans referenced earlier, Guthrie asked who it was that ran them off the land they loved.
“The government,” she said. “You give the government an inch and they’ll take a foot. You start down this slope of zoning and it gets broader and broader and you’re going to cost the county a fortune. Who pays for that? You and I.”
She ended declaring the land use plan is a disaster waiting to happen.
• Graham Stowe has lived in Giles County for a dozen years, having chosen to live here due to the freedoms he found here. After calling several other counties to find out what he could and couldn’t do on the land there, Stowe said when he called Giles County he was told he could do whatever he wanted with his land.
“I came here to live in a place of freedom,” he said.
Stowe said the rural area where he grew up was changed when money and influence moved in. The zoning commission then started being appointed by the money and influence that came into the county. Ultimately, the locals could no longer afford the taxes on their land because of the influence of outsiders.
“Think long-term, folks” Stowe said. “Short-term, you could think about nuisance laws because there are a lot of nuisances, but we do not need land use management.”
• John Hornbuckle is a new county resident who came from the Seattle area.
He said he has seen zoning commissions result in the expansion of bureaucracy, the erosion of liberty, increases in costs, decreases in the quality of life and an avenue for corruption.
“We should all stand up and say absolutely not,” Hornbuckle said, reminding those in attendance that every government regulation comes with a bayonet behind it. “I think we have the opportunity to do the right thing here for Giles County and hope you will take advantage of that.”
After all citizens had spoken, county commissioners were also given the opportunity to speak on the subject.
• District 5 Commissioner Tommy Pollard thanked people on both sides of the issue for their courtesy with each other.
Pollard said zoning is more government running your life.
“Bottom line, zoning and what it stands for, it is simply the powerful and rich having superiority over the poor and middle class people where they can control them on their own land,” Pollard said, adding that if the truth is told on what zoning really is it will not be passed in a rural county.
Pollard said nuclear waste dumps, strip joints and medical waste dumps are among the scare tactics being used to get votes to keep the land use management plan.
“Quit doing this scare tactic stuff, simply tell the truth about what it is,” he said.
Pollard said there are laws and regulations to “take care of” where rock quarries can be placed, adding, “We do need another rock quarry in the county because if you ask Barry Hyatt he’ll tell you if you’ve got one rock quarry they have control of the price, they put it wherever they want and they’ve got no competition.”
• District 4 County Commissioner Roger Reedy spoke of the Mayberry lifestyle he enjoyed growing up in southern Giles County, but expressed the reality that times have changed.
“At that time, land was honored by the people and people honored their neighbors’ land and deals were made on a handshake and honored,” Reedy said. “Things have changed and we do need some kind of protection against nuisance industry and interlopers who try to come into the county and try to exploit the resources of the county.”
He spoke of previous problems the county has experienced, including the hazardous waste incinerator and a rock quarry that were not good stewards of the land. He explained that the current land use management plan, when it was passed in 2003, tried to pretty much regulate those types of heavy industry.
Reedy said he also shares a healthy fear of a heavy industry land use plan morphing into a plan that will control everything and everybody.
“But I have faith in the people of Giles County to keep that from happening, if you can help us get a plan that will keep nuisance industries and people that will do things to destroy the land and put them in a certain location,” Reedy said. “So don’t fear the plan, because I look at the individuals of Giles County and how powerful you are and influential you are. You’re bringing us to the point of getting rid of the only protection we have. So if you can do that, why can you not keep that from growing like a cancer.”
• District 3 Commissioner Mike Cesarini said giving up the county’s protections with nothing to replace it is foolish.
Cesarini said he is familiar with waste incinerators, noting that the waste to energy movement is expected to grow as landfills fill up throughout the southeast. He also described the smell and the long lines of semi trucks bringing trash 24/7. Cesarini reminded those in attendance that Nashville used to have a waste incinerator but it was closed because of the smell and the effect it had on the city’s commerce.
“The effect of the Jackson Law is it makes it very difficult to open a new landfill in the state of Tennessee,” Cesarini pointed out, noting that waste to energy will be coming back as Middle Tennessee grows. “So what’s going to happen with all this waste? Somebody is going to build a waste to energy plant. From Nashville down to here, Davidson County has zoning. Williamson County has zoning. Marshall County, Lincoln County, even Franklin County. If I was going to build an incinerator where would I put it? How about halfway between Nashville and Birmingham? How about halfway between Memphis and Chattanooga? Wouldn’t that be an ideal place?”
Getting rid of the land use management plan, Cesarini said, will leave Giles County wide open and defenseless against any attempts to put a waste to energy incinerator operation here.
“Where do you think these people are going to go?” he asked, explaining they need three things. “They need cheap land and low taxes, they need access to the interstate and they need a complicit local government with no regulations at all. So the moment we rescind this plan our name goes to the top of the list.”
• District 5 Commissioner Gayle Jones said the current land use management plan is a basic taking of your property rights and property values.
“America is so fortunate that we have private property,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t be America without it. Yet we are going to push the fear and say we must implement zoning to protect ourselves. Well let me tell you something, there are a lot of people who make a living on their property and what you would be doing would be taking their rights away. If this plan had been enacted, you would have taken people’s rights away to make a living on their property. How dare you?”
Jones said according to the consultant lawyer who advised the planning commission, anybody with enough money can do whatever they want with this present plan.
“However, the little guy who doesn’t have the money to fight city hall or county government would have to abide by this plan, and it stinks to high heaven,” Jones said. “I hope you will call your county commissioners over and over and over and tell them to rescind this plan.”
• District 2 Commissioner David Wamble asked County Attorney Lucy Henson if the current plan would protect the county from the uses that have been raised as concerns.
Henson said the plan is old and outdated. She explained the idea behind keeping the plan while the planning commission worked to make it better suit the needs of Giles County, not restrict Giles Countians.
“The idea was for us to create something suitable for Giles County,” Henson said. “Something that protected Giles County and the things we all love about Giles County.”
She said she’s not sure anyone can answer Wamble’s question concerning the plan.
• District 2 Commissioner Tracy Wilburn asked when the land use plan was on a ballot.
A member of the audience said a zoning plan was put on the ballot in Giles County in the early 1990s and was defeated.
• District 2 Commissioner Stoney Jackson said if the county commission doesn’t provide someone or some way to enforce any plan “we’re just sitting ducks anyway” and getting nowhere.
“Somebody has to be the enforcer,” he said. “If we’re not going to fund it, we don’t really need to be talking about it.”
