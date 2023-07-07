As of July 1, any 2021 taxes owed to the City of Pulaski will be turned over for collection through the local court system.
City Administrator Terry Harrison explained to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week that anyone whose taxes end up going to Chancery Court for collection will pay approximately $150 in court fees, which is often more than the taxes owed.
July 1 was the last day to pay 2022 taxes without penalty, Harrison said, but 2021 taxes were already accruing interest and, as of July 1, have been sent to City Attorney Andy Hoover’s office to file for collection through Chancery Court.
“It’s something we are required to do, is collect these taxes,” Harrison said, noting that the city does not accept partial payment of taxes.
The board approved the collection of delinquent taxes through the court system at its regular meeting June 27.
Budgets
Infrastructure upgrades, city hall renovations and more are set to begin soon in the City of Pulaski as the board approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget last week.
The city council unanimously approved several ordinances on second and final reading June 27 that set the 2023-24 fiscal year budget in motion on July 1 with no property tax increase, but some rate increases in city services.
While the budget calls for $750,000 in paving, a 5 percent employee cost of living raise, multiple sidewalk and multimodal grants, City Hall renovations, new and rehabbed courts at Magazine Road Park and W.D. Savage Park, it also requires increases in the cost of garbage collection, water rates and sewer rates.
Garbage Rates
Harrison reminded board members that solid waste collection (garbage) rates have not increased in 10 years, adding that, in that time, disposal fees and fuel costs alone have increased significantly.
The rate increase of $3 per month for residential and $5 per month for commercial went into effect on July 1.
Water and Sewer
The board also unanimously approved increases in the city’s water rates and sewer rates.
Harrison said the rate structure for water and sewer is increasing primarily because of the higher than expected bids for waste water treatment upgrades and chemical costs to treat water and waste water.
Harrison went on to explain that the state requires the water and sewer department to break even or the state will come in and make sure it does, which is something Harrison said he has always been told they do not want to happen.
Under the new rate structure, which began July 1, minimum water rates are increased by $3, minimum sewer rates are increased by $3 and all water use above the minimum increases by 17 percent.
Non-Profits
As part of the budget for 2023-24, the board approved $637,400 in appropriations to non-profit organizations and quasi-governmental agencies.
The appropriations as advertised in recent editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN are: Giles County Public Library ($137,800), Senior Citizens ($22,500), Giles County Chamber of Commerce ($31,500), New Canaan Ranch ($2,000), Child Development Center ($5,000), South Central Human Resource Agency ($1,300), Boys and Girls Club ($9,000), E-911 ($112,000), Economic Development Commission ($53,800), Historic Downtown Pulaski ($35,000), Kid’s Place ($5,000), The Shelter ($5,000), Giles County Schools ($200,000), The Pouring Spot ($2,000), Humane Association ($2,500), Giles County Fire and Rescue ($10,000), Community RFD ($1,000) and Giles County Veterans Alliance ($2,000).
City Hall Renovations
The board also approved Harrison’s report on bids received for renovations to Pulaski City Hall.
The renovation work and fees, Harrison said, came in at just over $1 million.
Among the work to be done is removal of two large magnolia trees in front of city hall, front facade work, painting and more.
Fourteen companies bid on a variety of projects involved in the plan with Brindley Construction serving as construction manager.
In other business during last week’s regular meeting, the city council:
• Approved on second reading changes to the city’s sewer use ordinance to reflect changes in state parameters for discharging effluent into the city’s waste water system.
• Approved on second reading the annexation of 1320 Riley Hill Road into the city limits.
• Approved placing a speed hump with a crosswalk on top of it on West Madison Street where UT Southern students cross the street.
• Approved a parade permit for UT Southern’s annual incoming student celebration on the Pulaski Square for 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• Received bids from Murrey Chevrolet and Sharp Motor Company on two trucks for the Natural Gas Department. The bids were referred to the city administrator with authority to award.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor Aldermen has moved it’s next work session, which was scheduled for July 3, to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 10. The next regular meeting will be at noon Tuesday, July 11, at City Hall. The July 11 meeting will be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
