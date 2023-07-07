City Council Preview

As of July 1, any 2021 taxes owed to the City of Pulaski will be turned over for collection through the local court system.

City Administrator Terry Harrison explained to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week that anyone whose taxes end up going to Chancery Court for collection will pay approximately $150 in court fees, which is often more than the taxes owed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.