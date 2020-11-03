The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman approved guidelines for the creation of a Community Advisory Council Oct. 27.
After Alderman Hardin Franklin asked for clarification on what could be discussed by the council, the board went over the guidelines for better understanding. Mayor Pat Ford illuminated what had been suggested for the creation and involvement of the council.
“We need to do things to build up our community,” Ford said. “We need to do things to recognize folks that haven’t been recognized or events or whatever that is to help build up that history of our community and help tell our story.
“And to me, that’s what this committee can make suggestions on.”
Ford said anything that needed attention beyond what the Community Advisory Council could do can be brought before the Board of Mayor and Alderman.
Alderman Ricky Keith acknowledged the council could assist in honoring people from the community like the board had recently done with recognizing Joe R. McClure, a Bridgeforth High School PA announcer and resident of Giles County, after it was presented to the board by a citizen.
“The people that we have overlooked historically that deserved recognition, we’re seeking to pull those names out, recognize their accomplishments and honor them for those accomplishments,” Keith said. “That is the purpose of this committee.”
“This is an advisory committee on inclusive recognition and acknowledgment of those that we have overlooked,” Keith added. “To bring recommendations to this council.”
Franklin noted his concern about not discussing the area’s past treatment of those like Mr. McClure and only bringing to light people who have not been recognized from that time.
“In other words, I’m willing to keep on the mask that I’ve been wearing all the time, and I’m just going to put some different stuff on it,” Franklin said. “I’m still in that mask.”
“If you get bogged down in the problems and past and what’s gone on and this and that, you are not going to move forward,” Alderman Vicky Harwell said. “And you are setting your committee up for failure.”
The Community Advisory Council is not to undo but to add to, Keith said.
“This city’s story has been told for so many years,” Harwell said. “That’s not the story we know. So let’s start where we are, and let’s look at those [unacknowledged] people.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a parade permit for First United Methodist Church
• Adopted a resolution in support of the Martin Methodist College-UT merger.
• Replaced the late Curt Alsup with Roger Hayes on the Selection Committee.
• Heard that the borrowing of money for water and sewer improvements would again be discussed at the next board meeting after City Administrator Terry Harrison makes some amendments to it.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, at City Hall.
