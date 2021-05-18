After considerable discussion Monday the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen have tentatively agreed to continue its funding of non-profit organizations at almost the same level as last year, with two additions.
Giles County Fire and Rescue will receive $2,500 of the funds it requested for the purchase of a new vehicle.
Also, the city of Pulaski will join other local government entities in supporting the UT Southern/Martin Methodist transition with a one-time appropriation of $100,000.
Alderman Ricky Keith said he sees the UT Southern appropriation as a good investment that will benefit the city in tax dollars.
There was some discussion about cutting some non-profit appropriations due to the similar services they provide, but ultimately the board asked City Administrator Terry Harrison to build a proposed budget with non-profit appropriations at the same levels as last year, except for one that did not make a request this year, and adding the new requests from Fire and Rescue and UT Southern.
The appropriations will be part of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which the city council will consider for approval in June.
The board of mayor and aldermen met most recently in regular session May 11. During that meeting the city council:
• Approved a 90-day extension for Phase 1 of the sidewalk project on North First Street.
• Approved an annual contract with the state for the city to continue to clean state streets through town and be reimbursed $34,000 for doing so.
• Per request for a refund, the board decided to adopt a policy for Maplewood Cemetery to reimburse any prepaid monument and/or opening and closing contracts minus any prepaid commission or known expenses the management company might have received as determined after reviewing files.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance for the city administrator to bring any structure he deems to be unsafe or dilapidated and thus in need of demolition to the board for it to make the final decision. City Attorney Andy Hoover said if it were only in need of a repair, he would continue to take those to chancery court.
“We do not want to see the property demolished if it does not need to be either,” Hoover said.
Meeting as the city beer board:
• Approved a temporary beer permit and special event permit for Historic Downtown Pulaski’s Breakout Block Party Saturday, May 22.
