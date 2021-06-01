The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved an ordinance change on how the city will deal with unsafe and dilapidated structures.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said this change in the ordinance had been discussed “in a lot of detail for a lot of months.”
The ordinance change states that any structure deemed unsafe or dilapidated will be brought before the board for the final determination on how to proceed.
In other business during its regular session May 25, the city council:
• Approved to have the municipal code revised.
• Approved parade permits for Cruzin’ for Cody Oct. 2 and Heather Holley Wedding Oct. 23.
• After opening bids for air packs for the fire department from Safe Industries for $265,150 and NAFECO for $250,316, approved for the city administrator and fire chief to review and award the bid.
• Approved making Patterson Street, from College Street to Stadium Street, one-way. The city council acknowledged that it had been a safety issue.
“Yeah, that should have been done a long time ago,” Alderman Randy Massey said.
• Approved for the city recorder to set up a retainage account for the splash pad at the Recreation Center. Harrison said it is expected to open Aug. 1 pending no shortages on needed supplies and/or materials.
• Heard that the dog park on Rhodes Street has been fenced in and is awaiting orders to finish it up (i.e. fountains and other equipment) and some ground work.
“We’re close,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.