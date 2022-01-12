Community input is being sought on the possibility of changing the City of Pulaski ordinance concerning the operation of businesses that sell beer on the Square.
The owner of a beer bar in Columbia asked the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider changing the ordinance during a Dec. 14 city council work session.
William Hoelscher, owner of Taps Off Main in Columbia, said his business mostly serves craft beer and some appetizers and offers “craft sodas for kids, coloring books on the wall, games as well, so we are a place to hang out.”
Discussed in December was language in the city’s ordinance that would prohibit a business from selling beer on the Square or one block off of it unless at least 50 percent of the business’s gross revenue comes from food sales. City Attorney Andy Hoover added that the ordinance requires seating to concurrently serve at least 50 people at tables; sufficient seating, dining room equipment and sanitary kitchen; serving one meal a day for no less than five days a week; and serving meals must be the primary purpose of that business.
“Columbia does not have that provision,” Hoover said, thus the business’ ability to be there.
According to Taps Off Main’s online listing, its hours of operation in Columbia are noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“I’m just for change,” Alderman Randy Massey said. “And when you start getting in the way of some of these entrepreneurs, we need to look at it with a broad look and not just be the board of the past and just think outside the box.”
Mayor Pat Ford reminded board members “you aren’t changing it for this one business, it’s for everybody,” adding that he was “not saying [he’s] for or against.” Alderman Ricky Keith concurred.
“What would we bring back to the Square that we are saying you might not want on the Square?” Alderman Hardin Franklin asked.
“We don’t know,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that Columbia and Fayetteville allow the sale of beer on their squares… “and I don’t know that it has created any problems over there.”
“To answer your question, Mr. Franklin, we don’t really know,” Harrison said. “Somebody could open up a place that is undesirable, and at that time, the board will have to deal with it.”
Alderman Pat Miles said people have told her they are excited about this prospect.
“I think this is a good, healthy discussion to get it all out on the table,” Ford said.
After much discussion, the board asked Hoover to work on a revised copy of the ordinance without the provisions that restrict the operation of a business that sells beer on the Square, and moved the matter to the board’s Jan. 18 work session.
The board asked for community input concerning the request.
PES Update
The Jan. 1 tornado brought down 10 poles and destroyed eight transformers, resulting in 500 customers being without electricity, Pulaski Electric System CEO Scott Newton said, adding that crews started work before sunset and worked to restore all the customers until 4 p.m. the next day. Newton said he assisted until about 3:30 a.m.
Five of PES’s crew members are back from Kentucky after assisting in the storm damaged area of Mayfield as well, Newton said.
The board heard PES continues to apply for more grants for broadband and is waiting to hear back from others.
PES is continuing to build out broadband in the Flatrock area before all the equipment/contractors are tied up with grant funds that will begin to be released, Newton said.
Newton said cable programming has gone up 21 percent over two years with 13 percent of that being during the last 12 months. PES is losing money for its basic cable service, Newton said.
PES’s $500,000 Mill Street Project will begin soon with a goal of replacing approximately 21 poles by June, Newton said, adding that the existing poles have been there since the 1970s.
An LED lighting project to replace street lights is ongoing and almost halfway done with its current $50,000 phase that extends around the hospital, Newton said.
The traffic lights around the Square are out of sync, which was found to be a GPS equipment issue, he said, and that equipment was to be ordered.
In other business during its Jan. 3 work session, the board:
• Discussed the cold weather and drifters who may be in need of assistance.
• Decided its annual strategic planning meeting at City Hall would be Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 11, at noon. Items on that agenda include:
• The annual resolution for Pulaski Electric System tax equivalent.
• Rezoning from C3 to C1 of property owned by Lands of Yellow Deli LLC after combining its two lots.
The rezoning will provide “more flexible options to use their property,” Harrison said, adding that the owners are wanting to make a gift shop in the block building and build a connector from the main building.
• A change order for the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center to include retaining wall, fence and other additional work done throughout the project. The cost would be deducted from the $42,000 of liquidated damages from delays, Harrison said.
• Amendments of contract in lieu of performance bond for sanitary and demolition landfill for $719,390.
• A Subsurface Exploration Proposal relative to Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements to hire a geotechnical firm to test the condition of the soil.
The cost would be between $7,500-$14,500, Harrison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.