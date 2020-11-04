Traffic on West Jefferson Street has decreased due in part to increased patrols Pulaski Police Chief John Dickey told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday.
Speaking at the board’s work session Monday evening, Dickey said it seems alternative routes are being used. There has also been a decrease in speed, however, Dickey said 44 citations were issued in October.
Dickey contributed the decrease to police presence on the street. He said it may not, however, last once they stop monitoring it. He expressed his concerns with following the suggestions of some to put three-way stops at roads intersecting with West Jefferson Street. The issue would then likely shift to motorists running the stop sign.
“I’d rather be over there writing tickets than working accidents,” Dickey said.
Mayor Pat Ford said he has heard from a few residents on West Jefferson Street.
“I’ve heard I’m okay with stop signs or I’m okay with speed humps, I’m okay with just leaving it alone and letting police officers do their work,” Ford said. “It’s been all over the place.”
Ford recognized that stop signs could affect how homeowners on West Jefferson Street are able to access the road from their driveways. If traffic backs up at the stop signs, they may be stuck for long increments of time during high traffic hours, he added.
“Whatever we do, I want it to be effective,” Ford said. “But I also want it to make sense all across the board.”
While data remains to be collected, other traffic calming methods and a traffic study are being discussed.
Update from PES
Pulaski Electric System CEO Richard Kelley informed the board they had received proposals on health insurance. After considering insurance comparable to what the city has, Kelley said the PES Board of Directors decided to go another direction.
Since PES does premium sharing with its employees, it would have been more costly in annual premiums for each of them if the employees were to transition to a different plan.
It was deemed better to stay with what they currently have which meant a 5.3 percent total increase with vision and dental staying the same. This was less than the 20 percent hike that had been predicted.
Kelley added that the increase in premiums will cost employees approximately $7 for individual and $15 for family.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that City Administrator Terry Harrison is still working on financing options for water and sewer capital improvements.
• Heard from the owner of 12 acres on Rocky Road who is asking for permission for utility poles to be placed on land that is jointly possessed by the city and county. The board asked the owner to wait a few weeks to allow time for the board to gather more information and scrutinize maps of the land.
• Heard from employees of the gas department and street department who requested that they be given incentives like PES gives their on-call employees.
It was determined that incentives and benefits are not comparable because one may get an incentive while another gets better benefits, and incentives should be dealt with in-house for each department.
The city council will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, at City Hall.
Included on the agenda for next week’s meeting are:
• Parade permit from Historic Downtown Pulaski for the Mingle and Jingle Tree Lighting for Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-8:30 p.m.
• A $200 Christmas bonus for city employees.
