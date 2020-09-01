A request to add a name to the honorarium of the Sam Davis Park football announcer booth is scheduled to be among the items on the agenda for next week’s meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Earlier this year, the city council approved naming the Public Address announcer booth of the George Martin Press Box in honor of longtime GCHS football PA announcer, the late Bill Holt.
Holt was an educator and coach at Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School, serving until 2018 as the PA announcer for GCHS football games.
During Monday’s work session, the board heard a request to include the name of Bridgeforth High School PA announcer, the late J.R. McClure, in the honorary naming of the announcer booth.
According to John Nelson, who made the formal request to the board Monday, a group of Bridgeforth High School alumni from across the country and members of the black community in Pulaski support the
request.
McClure was an educator and coach at Bridgeforth High School until integration in 1965. He was also the public address announcer for the BHS football games, which were played at Sam Davis Park.
Citing a recent call from Alderman Ricky Keith to add to and build up Pulaski’s recognition of black historical individuals, Nelson said he realized naming the announcer booth in honor of both men was an opportunity to put that sentiment into practice by honoring both McClure and Holt.
The issue is expected to be on the agenda for the city council’s regular meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, at City Hall.
Other items expected to be on the agenda include: parade permit requests for Sissy McCormack (Oct. 31) and Community RFD (Sept. 19 and Oct. 17).
