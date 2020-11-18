At the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen's Nov. 16 work session, EDC Director David Hamilton told the board there is a plastic manufacturer looking to lease a building and would hire 150-200 people. This is a $3.8 million project that could potentially be located in the Timken building.
Lot 5 and Lot 15 have been submitted as prospective sites for an automotive supplier that would be investing about $9 million and employing 85-100 people.
Hamilton insisted a previously discussed project with a Korean company has been “moving along.”
“Hopefully, they will choose us,” Hamilton added.
Frito-Lay is expanding. Hamilton informed the board they are looking for needed space for a parking lot with this expansion.
An existing industry is looking into a $3 million expansion that will add almost 50 jobs.
Hamilton is also assisting with an ag project that is looking for at least 25 acres but up to 100 acres of land near Exit 1 or Exit 6 on Interstate 65.
“You’ve got good jobs coming up,” Hamilton said. “Nice expansions.”
Hamilton included the unemployment rate for Giles County is 5.6 percent, down from 7.9 percent in October. Tennessee’s state average is 6.3 percent and the national average 7.9 percent.
Mayor Pat Ford commended Hamilton on the work he has continued to do through a pandemic.
“I want to say a big congratulations and thank you to David for the work he is doing,” Ford said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from the owner of property on Rocky Road who is seeking permission for utility poles to be placed on land that is jointly owned by the county and city.
Alderman Randy Massey suggested the item be tabled until the next work session to allow him time to go walk the property.
• Massey asked if two new police officers could be hired or overtime be allowed for opportunity to interact with the public and “get to know them.” City Administrator Terry Harrison said it would be less costly to allot overtime to already employed officers for such duties. It was suggested Dickey oversee this.
