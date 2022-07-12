The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen are prepared to make an offer to purchase land and buildings.
During its regular meeting today (July 12), the board unanimously authorized Mayor Pat Ford to exercise a written option and execute an agreement to purchase the Appertain property along Ninth Street for $800,000.
The property is part of the estate of the late Rod Wells and includes four pieces of property. Part of the property is a large building that City Administrator Terry Harrison said could provide a quick solution for indoor basketball and soccer practice facilities.
“It has a lot of potential,” Harrison said, noting that another building on the property is currently rented and could continue to be an income producing property.
Harrison said the long term use of the approximately 6.5 acres would be a good discussion for the city council’s strategic planning session.
Alderman Randy Massey expressed his appreciation to Harrison for finding the property, noting that the city has found it difficult to find property to purchase for some of its goals.
Sidewalks
The board unanimously approved a final adjusting change order to the completed Phase II of the North First Street Sidewalk project.
The change order decreases the total cost of the project by $2,403.25.
When asked about the status of other sidewalk projects, Harrison said he believes it will be in the fall before bidding is advertised on the sidewalk extension from the Square, through the UT Southern campus and out West College Street just past the railroad underpass.
In other business during its July 12 meeting, the city council:
• Received a visit from students and faculty of the Boys and Girls Club of Pulaski.
• Approved parade permits for Aug. 21-23 for the University of Tennessee Southern’s back to school activities.
• Approved parade permits for Cheryl Albury for July 13 and July 23 for a prayer walk around the city.
• Held a public hearing concerning the city’s Sewer Use Ordinance. The ordinance change has been in effect, but Harrison said the state informed the city its ad announcing the change did not meet state criteria. No action was needed and no public comments were made.
• Held a public hearing and passed on second reading changes suggested by the state to the city’s Floodplain Ordinance. The ordinance is necessary for homes built in 100-year floodplains to be able to get insurance.
The City of Pulaski’s municipal code, which includes the Floodplain and Sewer Use ordinances can be downloaded here.
• Acting as the city’s Beer Board, the city council approved an off-premises consumption beer license for Andy’s One Stop at 943 West College Street and an on-premises consumption beer permit for Big Stacks Pit Stop at 402 North First Street.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s July 12 meeting can be viewed on the Pulaski Citizen Live Youtube Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.