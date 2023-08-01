With the growing number of events around the Pulaski Square, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is looking at the city’s permitting process.
Mayor J.J. Brindley brought the matter up during the board’s July 10 work session, admitting that he always thought of the GCHS Homecoming Parade or Pulaski Christmas Parade when discussing a parade permit.
However, he said he has come to understand that the city of Pulaski’s parade permit process can involve any event of more than two people for a certain amount of time.
While stressing he does not want to stop the city’s growing festivals, the mayor went on to explain that local businesses have approached him about the negative impact of shutting down the city streets on and off the Square so often.
City Attorney Andy Hoover reminded the board that the legal purpose for its parade permit is for the city to have notice of when someone will be gathering on the city streets, so the city can make plans with its personnel.
He added that the city council is required to act on every permit application, but it is up to the board to limit the time, scope and other criteria contained in the permits that are granted.
Very few cities have parade ordinances, Hoover said, adding that the City of Pulaski’s parade permit was adopted at a time when the city was being inundated with events and needed to know.
Hoover stressed to the board how important it is that the criteria of just one event per day remain in the parade permit, noting that the city spent a lot of time and money litigating its parade permit ordinance.
“It has kept us off the evening news for 33 years,” he said.
Discussion among board members indicated that the city can sponsor big events like Sundrop Fest and other festivals throughout the year without even requiring a parade permit.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said, with that in mind, the board could consider limiting the amount of time city streets are closed for smaller events and actual parades. Harrison added that a group wanting to use the Square could do so for the allowed time period, then move to a secondary location.
Harrison reminded the board that people have the right to assemble, but the city has the right to regulate that assembly.
Aldermen Pat Miles and Larry Worsham requested information on how many times the Square has been shut down for an event or parade.
The discussion turned to recent conflicts with the city’s parade permit and use of county property around the Courthouse.
Hoover stressed that the goal is for the city and county to communicate with each other, so that conflicting events are not permitted.
The board agreed to continue the discussion at a future work session.
