With the growing number of events around the Pulaski Square, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is looking at the city’s permitting process.

Mayor J.J. Brindley brought the matter up during the board’s July 10 work session, admitting that he always thought of the GCHS Homecoming Parade or Pulaski Christmas Parade when discussing a parade permit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.