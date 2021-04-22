The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on a change in ordinance for dilapidated houses at its April 27 regular meeting.
City Attorney Andy Hoover has been advising the city council on options for this amendment. Hoover’s final recommendation included the city administrator or their designee to inspect the property, send a notice for a hearing to be held within 10-30 days from date of notice at City Hall where the city administrator or their designee would determine if the property could be repaired or if it would be demolished, then the homeowner would have the option of filing in chancery court.
The board heard during its April 19 work session that the change in the process would be more expedient than the previous one while encouraging the building owner to invest in fixing the house instead of spending money in chancery court, Hoover added, including that the owner would “have a certain result from that” with the outcome of court being uncertain and them still possibly having to finance a demolition of the structure afterwards.
Any lawsuits that are currently in chancery court will not be dismissed, but instead a comparison would be made in six-months-time between the old process and the new.
The purpose of the ordinance is not for cosmetic matters but those that make the habitat unsafe, City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
“I think it just gives us a streamline process to accomplish what we would end up having to do in court anyway with the option of skipping court,” Aldermen Ricky Keith added.
In other business during its regular meeting April 13, the city council:
• Approved, on first reading, property at 914 N. First St. to be rezoned from C-3, general commercial, to R-4, high density residential.
• Approved amending a contract with TDOT for the Move Again Project for the sewer and gas lines that were buried by the state to adjust to the amount of the bid to put in new lines.
• Approved a contract for engineering services for modifications and improvements to the demolition landfill detention pond per state request to meet standards.
• Approved parade permits for the Battle of the Beards (April 17), Giles County Fire and Rescue (May 8), Martin Methodist College/Historic Downtown Pulaski (May 22), Rescue Tails Dog Rescue (June 5) and an amendment to the UT Mural Unveiling event to include firework/sparkler devices.
• Heard that with the change of seasons, residents have been asking about mosquitoes. State regulations require a certified technician spray for mosquitoes and there is someone who is about to test for this position, Harrison said.
