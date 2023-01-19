New year, new mayor and the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen hit all the agenda items with some discussion as well at Tuesday night’s work session this week.
That discussion included the possibility of a prospective bike lane being painted when the sidewalks are constructed to the UT Southern East Campus.
Alderman Randy Massey asked if the sidewalk going out to the campus could be constructed to accommodate a bicycle lane.
City Recorder Terry Harrison said bikes can legally be ridden on city streets with the appropriate protective gear, but a line painted for a bicycle lane could be considered.
Mayor J.J. Brindley said he thought it is a good idea as well.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and will remain available for on-demand viewing.
Items on the agenda include:
• A request for bids for $750,000 that is available for street paving and an additional $390,000 to be used for state required engineering for the resurfacing project.
• The city’s uniform contract is up and being offered from the same company for the same price. Harrison said he recommended renewing at the same price because he had not received any complaints from the department heads.
• The Maplewood Cemetery contract is up March 30, and the board will consider renewing it for another five years.
• Considering an amendment to the city’s personnel policy for overtime to ensure city employees are paid correctly.
“It’s just clarifying how overtime is calculated,” Harrison said.
• A parade permit for the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition for June 3.
• Opening bids for a cascade unit for the fire department.
• Setting the board’s annual Strategic Planning Session for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Brindley said he would like for the aldermen to be thinking of topics they would like to discuss that day.
