When discussing deadlines for the 2022-23 budget for Pulaski, City Administrator Terry Harrison said the city was “only looking at two major projects.”
“When I say major projects, [I’m] talking about a lot of money,” he said, adding that those included a multimodal project with a grant to continue the city’s sidewalk project down North First Street and up Highway 31A. It also includes a TAP grant through UT Southern, which will construct sidewalks down Third Street to College Street and go out to the Elks Club.
“These things don’t move very quickly,” Harrison said, adding it was difficult with supply shortages and getting people to work.
EDC Update
Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said the EDC has already received 35 RFIs — 23 for buildings and 12 for sites — this year.
“[The state] expects the projects this year to double last year, the RFIs anyway,” he said. “It’s been an active and busy year so far.”
Construction for a transload facility was expected to begin this week, Hamilton said.
He said EDC has had “three prospect visits in the past month-and-a-half” and another would be visiting May 2.
Hamilton also updated the city council on unemployment rates: Giles County was 3.2 percent, Lincoln was 3.1, Lawrence, Maury and Marshall were 3, the state was 3.4 and the nation was 3.8.
“Everybody in the state went down last month,” he said.
Giles County Library
As of March 31, 50,981 items have been borrowed from the Giles County Library, 444 card holders have been added, there were 3,608 uses of the computers, 3,907 uses of Wi-Fi and 24,040 in-person visits.
Library Director Cindy Nesbitt said the library also offered 95 programs inside the library that 1,126 people attended, 40 outside programs that 1,484 people attended and five virtual programs with 105 virtually attending.
“We’ve been kind of busy,” Nesbitt said. “It’s not back where we were before the pandemic, but it’s increasing every month.”
She said Summer Reading is the library’s next upcoming project and will be June 6 to July 15 and themed Oceans of Possibilities.
There will also be special weekly programs, including shark week, during that time, Nesbitt said.
She said the library has received requests for a cryptocurrency program, and they are working on that with hopes to have one by the end of May.
Alderman Randy Massey commended Nesbitt and the library’s staff.
In other business during its work session April 18, the city council:
• Heard Harrison is working on some “rough drafts” of the 2022-23 budget. He said he is “plugging in” a 5 percent cost of living increase for city employees.
Harrison said requests from non-profit organizations have been sent to board members for their consideration, and the process needs to be completed by the end of May.
• Heard the city will be getting some ARK Funds.
The board will next meet in work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at City Hall.
