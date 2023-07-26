A $48 million budget that includes the beginning stages of what is considered to be a record amount of capital projects for Pulaski Electric System was approved by the Power Board at the end of June.
The 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which began July 1, was passed by the PES Board of Directors at its June meeting, and did not include the rate increase passed by the board earlier in the same meeting. Find out more about the rate increase in the July 19 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
The 2023-24 budget calls for $14.3 million in capital improvements to the system, which PES CFO Bobby Jones said would push the system down to just 37 days of cash on hand by the end of the fiscal year. That would push PES close to the minimum cash on hand required for the local provider by TVA.
While the 3 percent rate increase will initially get PES’s cash on hand to 45 days, Jones said his department believes a bond issue will be needed as the year goes on, mostly due to the amount of capital spending the system is planning for the next several years moving forward.
PES management said many of the capital projects that are scheduled over the next few years should have been done years ago.
Newton added that some of the capital projects are also meeting demand that has grown where it wasn’t anticipated. He said at this time it appears a bond issue that is expected to be considered in early 2024 would be approximately $10 million.
The FY 2023-24 budget passed unanimously. Highlights include:
• Revenues budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year are projected at $48 million with 75 percent of those revenues paying to buy electricity, leaving a variable margin of $14.1 million. PES covers its operating costs, wages and benefits, equipment repair and capital investments from this variable margin.
• The budget includes a 5 percent cost of living pay adjustment for PES’s 63 full-time employees.
• Electric operations and maintenance is expected to increase 6.2 percent ($317,000) more than the current fiscal year. Most of that increase is labor and benefits ($242,000).
• The capital budget for electric and broadband is projected at $14.5 million, including just over half a million dollars in vehicle purchases and $10.4 million in plant additions (substations and line upgrades) and $3.6 million in fiber expansion.
• By the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year, PES Energize is expected to have completed approximately half of its fiber expansion.
• Data revenue is projected to continue to grow with in-house fiber expansion and grant fiber expansion projects.
In other business during its June meeting, the Power Board:
• Heard from Jones that electric financials through May (11 months) showed a margin that was 6 percent favorable to budget for the year. A big portion of that, he noted, is the TVA pandemic credit of almost $600,000 that is going away in September.
• Heard from Jones that Energize financials show broadband revenues behind budget, but margin remaining favorable due to no video programming fees and increased data sales.
• Approved $95,474 to purchase steel poles.
• Approved changes to policies 7.3.20 (Employment) requiring employees to live within a 30-minute radius for reasonable response times, 7.1.30 (Health Insurance), 7.1.31 (Medicare Advantage Eligibility) puts policy in writing, 4.2.50 (Public Records Access), 4.3.110 (Sales Tax Exemption).
• Approved a cyber security resolution.
• Heard from Newton that UT Southern is looking to lease space for its IT director and staff.
• Heard a report from Newton that broadband internet would soon be available to Aymett Ridge Road and Ables Lane and the extension of fiber broadband service to Oak Grove Road would begin soon.
• Heard a report from Newton that the initial broadband expansion reimbursement checks have been received from the state and county.
• Heard that several other projects are in various stages.
