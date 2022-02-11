Pulaski Electric System (PES) has received RP3 designation and reached gold level, having scored 87.5, PES CEO Scott Newton said, adding that only two out of eight applicants in the region achieved that designation.
According to publicpower.org, “The American Public Power Association’s Reliable Public Power Provider program recognizes utilities that demonstrate high proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.”
“We were 2.5 points shy of being in platinum,” Newton said, adding that they will “shoot for that next time.”
He informed the Power Board during its meeting Jan. 25 that a celebration is being planned.
“Great work,” Newton said.
RUS Grant
Newton said PES will not need any county involvement for the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service (RUS) grant.
“Finley is working on the completion of this grant as we speak,” he said, adding that the grant is “100 percent federal paid for money.”
Newton said a survey went out asking for the support of the grant and encouraging anyone living in the defined area to test their speed, which will be “put into the system.”
TN Broadband Grant
Newton said the Tennessee Broadband
Accessibility Grant application is now available and also scores higher with community participation.
“You have to show some commitment from government,” he said.
Video Declines
The board heard that over 12 months’ time, the video (cable television) cashflow deficit would be $85,000 for 2022 with $80,000 of that being identified as O&M costs, software and professional services — coming to almost $7,000 a month and would require video rates to be raised by 12.5 percent.
“We are going to be under water,” board member Neal Bass said.
Board member Pat Ford asked, “At what point do you start looking at doing away with video?”
To which Bass responded, “Two years ago.”
Newton said they do not have to know this year but before three years’ time, they will need to make a decision.
Financial Reports
The board received December’s report — midpoint of the fiscal year — for the electric revenue that was “very good,” being 12 percent favorable. After being over budget on purchase power, the budget was favorable by $429,000. The Operations and Maintenance (O&M) was over by 4.7 percent. There was a cash surplus of $335,000 being “very favorable to our plan for the month.”
Year-to-date revenue was 4.3 percent favorable to budget. Purchase power was 73.7 percent of revenue and 74 percent was budgeted “coming right in line with our plan.” TVA credits were also favorable after receiving pandemic credits that were not in the original budget. The margin for the year was 6.8 percent favorable. The year-to-date O&M was within three-tenths of 1 percent of the budgeted amount. Capital was over budget by 2.2 percent. The cashflow surplus was attributed to increased sales, TVA credits and O&M and capital year-to-date being “right in line with everything.”
Other provided statistics for trends include revenue being favorable by about six months, purchase power unfavorable, O&M was favorable 4 out of 6 months (“every month being very close”) and capital was unfavorable 3 out of 6 months but year-to-date is “tracking very close to our plans.”
The broadband revenue for December had “very favorable results.” Capital was overbudget due to a large purchase of set-top boxes that was in the yearly budget but hit in December.
Broadband’s year-to-date revenue was “again very favorable results.” Revenue has been favorable every month.
While there were more data customers, phone and video customers continue to decline.
O&M’s year-to-date was nine-tenths of a percent over budget but a “good cashflow surplus for the year.”
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved the purchase requisition for Calix GigaSpire Routers.
“By us giving them [customers] the router that we know can get very close to 1 GB of speed… it should cut down on the complaints of speed,” Newton said when explaining that most of those complaints come from customers whose routers cannot support that speed.
• Received an update from Newton about the county pulling the NTIA grant application.
• Heard that 21 poles have been ordered for the Mill Street project and that the bidding process is about to start.
• Heard the equipment shed at the pole yard has been framed and is up and the roofing and metal siding would be completed next.
• Approved for Power Board meetings to henceforth begin at 4 p.m. to give ample time for the project discussions that will ensue.
